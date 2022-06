CASSELBERRY, Fla. — When Zuleika Lopez called 911 from her Casselberry condominium last week, she told dispatchers that she feared for her life. “He has a gun. I didn’t know — that has scared me a lot. I need someone to search the apartment if necessary, because I’m scared for myself, my son who’s there and for my mom,” Lopez told dispatchers.

CASSELBERRY, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO