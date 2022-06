SHEFFIELD, Mass. — Music in Common announces the premiere screening of "The Black Legacy Project" docuseries June 17-19 in honor of Juneteenth. The Black Legacy Project (The Black LP) is a musical celebration of Black history to advance racial solidarity, equity, and belonging, according to a press release. The Black LP is a national project produced in partnership with community stakeholders at the local level. As it travels the country, the Black LP brings together Black and White artists and artists of all backgrounds to record present day interpretations of songs central to the Black American experience and compose originals relevant to the pressing calls for change of our time.

