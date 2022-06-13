ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Newest Ochsner facility looks to fill a need in Ascension Parish

By Zach Labbe
brproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGONZALES, La (BRPROUD) ––– To keep up with the rapid growth in Ascension Parish, Ochsner is introducing their newest facility in Gonzales with a...

www.brproud.com

brproud.com

Plans for $800M facility in West Baton Rouge Parish in the works

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) — Another company is planning to open a renewable energy facility in the Capital Area. Houston-based company Arbor Renewable Gas LLC is planning to produce renewable gasoline and green hydrogen using wood waste and forest residue from Louisiana and Mississippi. This comes after Origin Materials announced plans to build a similar $750 million facility in Ascension Parish.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Two BRCC programs awarded $3M in federal grants

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two programs at Baton Rouge Community College are set to receive $3 million in federal grants. One of BRCC’s Trio Upward Bound Programs serves Mckinley, Capitol, and Istrouma high schools while the second serves students at East Feliciana High School, according to BRCC. Officials from the community college said it’s the only one in the Louisiana Community and Technical College System to have an Upward Bound program serving low-income and first-generation students.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Juneteenth events happening in Baton Rouge

GET IT GROWING: Colorful Sunpatiens bloom through the summer. New Orleans pride parade returns to French Quarter. Students at Baton Rouge Community College received a treat on June 10. The school held a grand opening for its new food pantry, called The Store.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Donaldsonville Downtown Development District wins national award, reaffirms Main Street accreditation for 2022

The Donaldsonville Downtown Development District has been selected as a Top 100 National Award Winner of the 2021 Small Town American Civic Award. The Small-Town America Civic Volunteer Award is an annual program that honors 100 extraordinary public service volunteer organizations in municipalities with populations under 25,000. It spotlights the...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

SU System appoints new Director of Alumni Affairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Southern University System appoints a new Director of Alumni Affairs. Kendric D. Stewart, a three-time graduate of Southern University, has led information security in the corporate sector for over 15 years. He was the director of security operations at Stanford University Children’s Hospital in California. He focused on recognizing problem areas and shaped the hospital’s information security strategy and vision. Stewart also assisted national corporations like the FBI to investigate issues.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR school system will reclaim Capitol High School from charter

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) voted to extend the Capitol Education Foundation contract to run Capitol High School for one more year before returning it to the EBR school system Tuesday. A laminated banner filled with thousands of signatures...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police department in Louisiana confirms mother and daughter are safe

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – We have some good news to share on Wednesday morning. The Ponchatoula Police Department says it has “made contact with Tori and she is safe!”. PPD says Tori’s daughter is safe too. ORIGINAL:. The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for the public’s help...
PONCHATOULA, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Local Celebrities Are Dancing For a Cause

Ascension Parish — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Arc of East Ascension is holding their annual fundraising event “Dancing For A Cause” on July 9th at 7:00pm at the Lamar Dixon 4-H Building located at 931 St. Landry Road in Gonzales. Dancing For A Cause is modeled after the hit ABC show Dancing With The Stars. At this event, the “stars” are local celebrities, community leaders, and prominent Ascension Parish area citizens. The fundraiser will help fund housing, job training, educational programs, and activities. WAFB anchor Tisha Powell is one of the dancers for this year’s event. Tisha will dance with professional dancer Leonard Augustus, Jr. who is an Education Program Consultant with the Louisiana Department of Education. He also dances with the Baton Rouge Ballet Theater.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
iheart.com

Livingston Parish Deputies Rescue Four Teens Lost On The Bayou

Four teens are safe at home after Livingston Parish deputies rescued them from Chene Blanc Bayou on Tuesday. The sheriff's office says the teens went frogging, but got lost in the fog. Cell phone service was spotty, and their phone batteries were running down. Ascension Parish deputies helped search for...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

CATS offering free rides Friday to help commuters save money

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area Transit System will be offering free rides on Friday, June 17 for National Dump the Pump Day. The day started in 2006 as a way to inspire commuters to save time and money by using public transportation and raise awareness of the environmental effects of fossil fuel pollution, according to National Today.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for June 15, 2022

A Water Sports Festival and Professional Extreme Water Sports Competition and Show will take place June 18 at Tri-Lakes, Bennett’s Water Ski and Wakeboard School, 18605 Barnett Road, in Zachary. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car. Limited VIP tickets are $100 per person and include...

