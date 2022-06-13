ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for June 13

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
Cape Coral Police investigating Wawa shooting at Santa Barbara Blvd and Veterans Pkwy, Deputies investigating early morning gunshots in Port Charlotte home that injured 1, forecast: Temperatures ramp up, isolated afternoon storms.

These stories & more — Lisa Spooner and Meteorologist Lauren Hope have everything you need to start your day.

Press play for the news you need to start your day:

Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:

Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!

