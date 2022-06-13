Date Set For Special Mayoral Election In Palmhurst

PHARR — The City of Pharr has earned the Governor’s Texas Award for Performance Excellence from the Quality Texas Foundation on Tuesday. The City of Pharr is being recThe City of Pharr is being recognized as a role model organization demonstrating exceptional performance in all areas of organizational management — leadership, strategic planning, customer focus, measurement, analysis and knowledge management, workforce focus, operations focus, and results. “This is incredible news for“This is incredible news for the City of Pharr, our community, our region, and our state,” said Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. “We have been strategically working towards this goal ...
