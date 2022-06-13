Date Set For Special Mayoral Election In Palmhurst

Mission residents elected the city’s first female mayor in Saturday’s runoff election. For some, based on social media posts, the gender swap is a big deal, and one more sign that women are now on equal footing with men when it comes to local politics. Some say that the Valley’s “machismo wall” came crashing down several decades ago, but when a woman is elected mayor of a Valley city, it still draws attention and/or applause today depending on your choice of candidates.According to the unofficial count, former Mission City Councilwoman Norie Gonzalez Garza received 3,938 votes to the 3,095 cast ...

