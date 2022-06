A price of a gallon of gasoline in Michigan is up 18 cents over the past week. That according to AAA of Michigan who says the new statewide average price is $5.22 a gallon. That’s 87 cents more than this time last month and $2.05 more than this time last year. Motorists are paying an average of more than $78 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $28 from when prices were their highest last November. Local pumps are among the most expensive in the state at $5.20 a gallon.

PORT HURON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO