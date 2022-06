How dysfunctional is Ascension’s Parish Council? Seven of its membership, sitting Ex Officio as East Ascension Drainage District on Monday, could not even adopt the meeting minutes from the previous meeting on May 9. The bulk of the blame can be laid at the doorstep of one member, the resident pot-stirrer (since Corey Orgeron went into hiding) who simply could not control his animus for President Clint Cointment, Councilman Aaron Lawler went off the rails as six colleagues silently watched another embarrassing episode unfold.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO