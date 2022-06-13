News to Know: Body found in Grand Lake, MoDot wants public input for Joplin project, and Joplin library celebrates 120 years

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Officials with the Grand River Dam Authority say they may have recovered the body of a missing man in Grand Lake. Around 8:00pm GRDA police officers received a call from boaters who said they spotted a body in the water. Officers arrived about a mile north of Pensacola Dam along Langley Bluff. Police say the clothing on the body matched the description of Troy Young of Bixby, Oklahoma, who was last seen leaving Cedar Port Marina on May 28th. Authorities say official identification will come from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner. Watch for the latest information here.

JOPLIN, Mo. – MoDot is seeking public input for an major upcoming project. Residents are asked to fill out an online form discussing what they feel needs to be improved along 7th street in Joplin from Schifferdecker to Range Line. Some things they’re looking at include pavement improvements, safety and traffic flow, and sidewalks. The work is scheduled for 2024 and 2025 and MoDot is budgeting just under $30 Million for the project. You can find more information on the Route 66 Improvement Project here.

JOPLIN, Mo. – One area library turns the page on another year. On Sunday the Joplin Public Library celebrated its 120 year anniversary. The library is the largest library between Tulsa and Springfield. They were joined by Senator Bill White and other state representatives while receiving dedications from both offices. The library now holds over 100,000 books. Learn more about the history of Joplin’s library here.

CARTHAGE, Mo. – Saturday marked the 10 year anniversary of 24 Fitness Gym. The gym celebrated with vendors and clients the chance to lift and hit personal marks in the bench press. The gym started out with one location in Carthage and has now grown to five locations in southwest Missouri.

