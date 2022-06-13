ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

KAMC AM Weather Webcast June 13th, 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Windy and hot conditions will stay in West Texas today, before a cool down tries to slip in through the rest of the week. The afternoon high will rise to 101°. Tonight: Mostly clear skies and breezy conditions will last overnight. The evening low will drop down to 73° with...

