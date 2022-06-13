ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Robbery attempt fails outside Colorado Springs 7-Eleven

By Lindsey Grewe
KKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two crooks left a convenience store empty-handed late Sunday night after their intended victim refused to be robbed. The would-be robbers -- at least one...

www.kktv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Colorado Springs police dog helps nab carjacking suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Good boy! A canine crimefighter sniffed down a stolen car and helped police arrest three people late Tuesday morning. Police had been looking for the vehicle since it was carjacked at the Antero Apartments off Fountain and Murray the night before. The victim told police her car had been stolen at gunpoint.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KOLD-TV

Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An unexpected discovery in the trash Tuesday morning triggered an investigation in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the area after someone believed they found a possible grenade in a garbage.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Demetrius Binion?

COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 14 years since the body of Demetrius Donnell Binion was found inside an apartment in 2008. In the very early morning of Jun 15, police were called to a 911 call regarding a shooting that occurred near the corner of Pikes Peak Ave. and N Murray Blvd. Officers discovered […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Police rush to ‘shoot out’ at Colorado Springs apartments

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Willow Tree Grove on Monday night just before 10:15 p.m. after they received multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting in the area. Officers say a fight began in the pool area of an apartment complex....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#7 Eleven#Crime#Police Sergeant#Cspd
KKTV

MISSING: Woman last seen in Pueblo County Tuesday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing woman. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of 67-year-old Susan Maldonado on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Maldonado was last seen at 9:20 in the morning on Tuesday when she was released from the Pueblo County Jail. A photo of what she was wearing when she left the jail can be viewed at the top of this article.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
kvor.com

Victim in Walgreen’s Homicide Identified

Authorities have identified the victim found dead in a local Walgreens store on June 11th. Springs Police say she is 16-year-old Riley Whitelaw. Her body was found in a breakroom at the store off of Centennial and Vindicator. Arrest papers say Whitelaw and 28-year-old Joshua Johnson, a suspect in the case, had worked together at the store. Whitelaw had told store managers Johnson had made advances toward her and she was uncomfortable. She expressed concerns for a year and even requested a change of schedule because of him. Johnson is now facing murder charges in Whitelaw’s death and is in custody. State Troopers found Johnson walking on I25 near Walsenburg.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

‘Blood everywhere’: Details on Walgreens murder scene

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 17-year-old Colorado Springs girl is dead after a confrontation at her workplace. A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to her murder. The Colorado Springs Police Department says it happened at the Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard on Saturday, June 11. A store manager told...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Heating Up

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring) WATCH - Walgreens murder victim and suspect were coworkers. ARREST PAPERS REVEAL THAT THE VICTIM, 17-YEAR-OLD RILEY WHITLAW AND THE SUSPECT, 28-YEAR OLD JOSHUA JOHNSON WERE COWORKERS AT A LOCAL WALGREENS. Nice cooldown the next couple days. Updated: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

Fire ignites at Colorado Springs apartment complex overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Quick work by firefighters kept a fire from spreading to multiple apartment overnight. Flames were visible from the second floor when fire crews pulled up to the Canyon Ranch Apartments off North Academy and Rebecca Lane just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Fifteen minutes later, firefighters had the blaze contained.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Murder suspect leaves scene, drives toward Walsenburg

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department arrested a man in connection to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, June 11. CSPD says its officers responded to a home on the 6800 block of Centennial Boulevard and discovered a body. Detectives from the department’s Homicide Unit were called out and took over the investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Detectives investigate bank robbery near Dublin Blvd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Detectives from the Robbery Unit are investigating a bank robbery in northeast Colorado Springs. Tuesday, police from the Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to a robbery alarm in the 7000 block of Dublin Blvd., just after 10 a.m. At the scene, police determined there had been a bank robbery. Shortly The post Detectives investigate bank robbery near Dublin Blvd. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man finds grenade in trash can, bomb squad called in

COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a home near the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center Tuesday morning on a reported explosive device. At 10:30 a.m., CSPD dispatch received a call for service at a home near the intersection of Bonfoy Avenue and East St. Vrain Street regarding a possible […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

23-year-old killed in accident near remote ghost town in Colorado

According to the Office of Emergency Management that represents Colorado's San Juan County, a 23-year-old male was killed in an ATV rollover accident on June 12. On Sunday, an emergency call was received at about 4:06 PM, reporting a rollover accident on County Road 2 in the area of Animas Forks. Animas Forks is a popular ghost town destination, located about 12 miles from Silverton, that people will often access via ATVs and other off-road vehicles. On a system of roads known as the Alpine Loop, this is one of the most popular off-roading destinations in the state among tourists and locals, alike.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy