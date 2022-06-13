Robbery attempt fails outside Colorado Springs 7-Eleven

Authorities have identified the victim found dead in a local Walgreens store on June 11th. Springs Police say she is 16-year-old Riley Whitelaw. Her body was found in a breakroom at the store off of Centennial and Vindicator. Arrest papers say Whitelaw and 28-year-old Joshua Johnson, a suspect in the case, had worked together at the store. Whitelaw had told store managers Johnson had made advances toward her and she was uncomfortable. She expressed concerns for a year and even requested a change of schedule because of him. Johnson is now facing murder charges in Whitelaw’s death and is in custody. State Troopers found Johnson walking on I25 near Walsenburg.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO