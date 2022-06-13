ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly sunny with a high of 96 today

By staff
whee.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong to severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday and Wednesday and heat index values...

whee.net

Comments / 0

Related
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and some afternoon showers

Today will be the "better" half of the weekend.Expect lots of clouds and some spotty showers, but nothing to cancel outdoor plans over. Just be prepared for a brief interruption if a shower moves through, mainly this afternoon.Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. After a leftover isolated shower early on, much of tonight is looking dry. Lows will be in the low 60s around the city, 50s in the suburbs. For Sunday, shower and thunderstorm activity will be more widespread. It won't be raining the entire time from start to finish, but coverage will be much more than today, so you'll want the umbrella handy. A few storms could be strong to severe, along with drenching downpours. It'll be cooler, but more humid with temps in the low to mid 70s. Showers and a few storms may linger overnight before we see some clearing Monday morning. The sun returns by afternoon, allowing temps to climb into the mid 80s to start the work week. 
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

US forecast: Southwest to mid-Atlantic storms, tornadoes possible

A widespread area of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible from the Southwest to the mid-Atlantic, affecting millions of residents. Large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rain will bring the risk of heavy rainfall. More of the same is expected for this region on Thursday. Record-setting heat is the story...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/15 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny to partly cloudy with highs around 80. A batch of showers -- perhaps a few rumbles of thunder or even a strong storm to the west -- will push through late tonight into tomorrow morning. Then there's another chance of showers/thunderstorms late in the day and at night. In between, expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday will be hot and humid (upper 80s with a feels like temp around 90) with a leftover chance of showers/thunderstorms. As for this weekend, it will be cooler, breezy and less humid with highs in the 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Gigantic tornado hits Texas amid severe thunderstorms

A huge tornado struck northern Texas as a wave of intense thunderstorms powered over the state.Videos show a huge twister swirling over the plains near Morton, Texas, just outside of Lubbock.TEXAS TORNADO: Video showed a massive tornado near Morton, Texas moving slowly over the ground, causing damage and power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/lDzJIZyWOu— KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) May 24, 2022The tornado appeared to be immensely wide, spiralling down from a storm cloud above and whipping up dust and dirt as it swept over the flat land.There do not seem to be any reported injuries from that tornado...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

NWS Issues Severe Weather Alert for Some Areas in the Eastern United States

Severe weather is expected to hit the Eastern United States this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Scattered strong to severe storms have been forecasted over some portions of the region, traversing through the Mid-Mississippi River Valley, Ohio Valley, and the southern Appalachians. While severe storm systems are...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy