Crews to close some Carteret County lanes for pipe repair

KINSTON – An all-way stop is coming to a Lenoir County intersection to improve safety. The change is scheduled to be made Wednesday where Tower Hill Road/ Washington Avenue intersect with JP Harrison Boulevard/ Secrest Street. Currently, traffic on JP Harrison Boulevard/ Secrest Street doesn’t stop. Workers will...
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina public library system is having in-person summer sessions again for the first time since the start of the pandemic in parts of Eastern Carolina. The theme for this year’s summer reading program is “Oceans of Possibility.” It will focus on an all-encompassing educational...
SWANBORO — A portion of the fireworks which exploded on a farm in La Grange, killing one and injuring 3 firefighters, were destined to be used in Swansboro during the town's July 4 celebration. Swansboro Town Manager Paula Webb confirmed that the town of Swansboro had purchased $15,000 worth...
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Security has been stepped up at Greenville’s hospital after a shooting this morning outside of New Bern. One person was shot and another suffered blunt-force trauma to the head at a convenience store parking lot and a fast-food restaurant in James City. Both men...
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue said they were sent to a structure fire at 217 N. Herritage Street, G-Works Automotive. They said it happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The fire was controlled within half an hour, multiple vehicles were...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper attended the Pollocksville Town Hall rededication ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the ongoing recovery of the town after it faced severe flooding from Hurricane Florence in 2018. The governor’s office says that when the hurricane hit in 2018, the Trent River rose about 25...
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A cabinet manufacturer is opening a new facility in Eastern Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Design Mode Cabinetry will create 139 new jobs in Duplin County. The company will invest more than $13 million to establish a manufacturing facility in the Town of Warsaw.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes and renovations to Pitt County offices in the Uptown area could be coming soon, and that includes the Pitt County Courthouse. Project plans indicate a sixth district courtroom will be added to the courthouse. The sixth court is currently in Farmville. CLICK HERE to learn more. “We’re gonna try to […]
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a structure fire that burned several vehicles and caused minor damage to the G-Works Automotive building on North Heritage Street Wednesday morning. The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire in the rear parking/repair yard area of the G-Works property […]
The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Window sill above sink in poor repair. Walls and ceilings peeling throughout. Canisters of flour, sugar, etc. must be properly labeled with the common name of the food item once it has been removed from its original container. The...
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA PAMLICO COUNTY. TO: DUSTIN RYAN MOSES, the father of DYLAN WAYNE MOSES, born on the 5th day of December, 2008, in New Bern, North Carolina, Craven County. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to N.C.G.S. Sec. 48-2-401 the Petitioner, DENNIS...
BEULAVILLE, Duplin County — A power outage impacted more than 2,500 people in Duplin County. Officials said it happened Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in the Beulaville/Pink Hill areas and was caused by a fire in a substation. Crews are on the scene working to get power restored as quickly...
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - More information is being released about Friday afternoon’s fireworks explosion that killed a property owner and injured three firefighters. It happened on Bulltown Road, south of La Grange around 3:15 p.m. La Grange Fire Chief Ryan Riley said that Randy Herring was burning off...
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Middle School honored beloved cafeteria manager Cindy Warrick by planting a rose bush Wednesday. Warrick worked for Pitt County Schools for 22 years. She died in February. Those who knew Warrick said no student went without a meal on her watch. “Mrs. Warrick meant a lot to this community,” Farmville […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A man is in the Pitt County jail charged with violating his probation, stealing and more. Kirby Mills of Greenville has been charged with felony probation violation, misdemeanor larceny and a driving violation. Mills was booked on Tuesday. He is under a $50,000 secured bond for the...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready fashionistas. A new clothing boutique is coming to Greenville on July 15. Apricot Lane Boutique is an upcoming clothing boutique coming in July with all types of fashion needs for those looking to wear something new. The owner, Carrington Bailey, goes into detail about what they have to offer […]
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 4-1 Monday night to table until July decisions on applications for special-use permits to build townhouse projects off Pine Lake Road and Taylor Notion Road. The votes came after numerous people spoke in opposition to the proposals during a meeting in the...
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man wanted in Maryland was arrested in Pamlico County after emergency crews treated him for an overdose. Pamlico County sheriff’s deputies treated Andrew Potter for a narcotics overdose last Thursday in the Bayboro community. While treating Potter, officials found through a routine name check...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Things are heating up in Eastern Carolina, but it’s not enough to keep Richelle Price and Garrett Deal from taking a walk on the Greenway to get ready for their wedding day. “We usually do the whole trail, but we kinda did just two miles...
