Carteret County, NC

Crews to close some Carteret County lanes for pipe repair

WITN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLenoir County student named recipient of 2022 Golden LEAF Scholarship Award....

www.witn.com

neusenews.com

Lenoir County crossroads to become All-Way Stop

KINSTON – An all-way stop is coming to a Lenoir County intersection to improve safety. The change is scheduled to be made Wednesday where Tower Hill Road/ Washington Avenue intersect with JP Harrison Boulevard/ Secrest Street. Currently, traffic on JP Harrison Boulevard/ Secrest Street doesn’t stop. Workers will...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

In-person library summer reading returns across Eastern Carolina

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina public library system is having in-person summer sessions again for the first time since the start of the pandemic in parts of Eastern Carolina. The theme for this year’s summer reading program is “Oceans of Possibility.” It will focus on an all-encompassing educational...
POLITICS
WITN

Security increased at Greenville hospital after James City shooting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Security has been stepped up at Greenville’s hospital after a shooting this morning outside of New Bern. One person was shot and another suffered blunt-force trauma to the head at a convenience store parking lot and a fast-food restaurant in James City. Both men...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

No injuries, minor damage after fire at Kinston auto shop

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue said they were sent to a structure fire at 217 N. Herritage Street, G-Works Automotive. They said it happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022. The fire was controlled within half an hour, multiple vehicles were...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Manufacturer company opening new facility in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A cabinet manufacturer is opening a new facility in Eastern Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Design Mode Cabinetry will create 139 new jobs in Duplin County. The company will invest more than $13 million to establish a manufacturing facility in the Town of Warsaw.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Changes coming to Pitt County Courthouse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes and renovations to Pitt County offices in the Uptown area could be coming soon, and that includes the Pitt County Courthouse. Project plans indicate a sixth district courtroom will be added to the courthouse. The sixth court is currently in Farmville. CLICK HERE to learn more. “We’re gonna try to […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston structure fire under investigation

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An investigation is underway into a structure fire that burned several vehicles and caused minor damage to the G-Works Automotive building on North Heritage Street Wednesday morning. The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire in the rear parking/repair yard area of the G-Works property […]
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant ratings

The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Window sill above sink in poor repair. Walls and ceilings peeling throughout. Canisters of flour, sugar, etc. must be properly labeled with the common name of the food item once it has been removed from its original container. The...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Farmville school remembers beloved cafeteria manager

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Middle School honored beloved cafeteria manager Cindy Warrick by planting a rose bush Wednesday. Warrick worked for Pitt County Schools for 22 years. She died in February. Those who knew Warrick said no student went without a meal on her watch. “Mrs. Warrick meant a lot to this community,” Farmville […]
FARMVILLE, NC
WITN

Man behind bars for stealing and violating probation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A man is in the Pitt County jail charged with violating his probation, stealing and more. Kirby Mills of Greenville has been charged with felony probation violation, misdemeanor larceny and a driving violation. Mills was booked on Tuesday. He is under a $50,000 secured bond for the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New clothing boutique coming to Greenville in July

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready fashionistas. A new clothing boutique is coming to Greenville on July 15. Apricot Lane Boutique is an upcoming clothing boutique coming in July with all types of fashion needs for those looking to wear something new. The owner, Carrington Bailey, goes into detail about what they have to offer […]
GREENVILLE, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret commissioners table townhouse decisions

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 4-1 Monday night to table until July decisions on applications for special-use permits to build townhouse projects off Pine Lake Road and Taylor Notion Road. The votes came after numerous people spoke in opposition to the proposals during a meeting in the...
CAPE CARTERET, NC

