Judge: NC health plan must cover transgender treatments

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center has announced it is opening a new site called Dental Integrated Care of Aulander. The health center says that the practice will have eight dental operatories as well as other offices, and at full operation will be staffed with two dentists, two hygienists, and other care providers. Furthermore, all services that RCCHC offers at other sites will be available at the Aulander site too.

BERTIE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO