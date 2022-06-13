ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Judge: NC health plan must cover transgender treatments

 2 days ago

N,C.78
1d ago

Well I guess it will be more of the taxpayers money. It's time for the government and the so call judges to put the money on things that is needed not for people to change their sex. If people wants to change their let the person pay for it not the taxpayers

WITN

State speaker: Parents’ bill with LGBTQ limits might be shelved

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore says a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” measure pushed by Senate Republicans recently may not get a final vote in his chamber before this year’s session ends in the next few weeks. Moore told reporters on Wednesday...
WNCT

Farmville school remembers beloved cafeteria manager

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Middle School honored beloved cafeteria manager Cindy Warrick by planting a rose bush Wednesday. Warrick worked for Pitt County Schools for 22 years. She died in February. Those who knew Warrick said no student went without a meal on her watch. “Mrs. Warrick meant a lot to this community,” Farmville […]
WITN

In-person library summer reading returns across Eastern Carolina

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina public library system is having in-person summer sessions again for the first time since the start of the pandemic in parts of Eastern Carolina. The theme for this year’s summer reading program is “Oceans of Possibility.” It will focus on an all-encompassing educational...
WNCT

Changes coming to Pitt County Courthouse

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Changes and renovations to Pitt County offices in the Uptown area could be coming soon, and that includes the Pitt County Courthouse. Project plans indicate a sixth district courtroom will be added to the courthouse. The sixth court is currently in Farmville. CLICK HERE to learn more. “We’re gonna try to […]
WITN

Health center to open dental facility in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center has announced it is opening a new site called Dental Integrated Care of Aulander. The health center says that the practice will have eight dental operatories as well as other offices, and at full operation will be staffed with two dentists, two hygienists, and other care providers. Furthermore, all services that RCCHC offers at other sites will be available at the Aulander site too.
wccbcharlotte.com

Cooper Signs NC Medical Marijuana Bill

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – NC Governor Roy Cooper signs a bill that addresses arson, drugs, and insurance. Cooper had signed three bills into law, including one that addresses federally approved medicines that contain marijuana or its active ingredient and another that increases arson punishments. The bills signed Tuesday, June...
WITN

Security increased at Greenville hospital after James City shooting

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Security has been stepped up at Greenville’s hospital after a shooting this morning outside of New Bern. One person was shot and another suffered blunt-force trauma to the head at a convenience store parking lot and a fast-food restaurant in James City. Both men...
WNCT

Free Over the Counter medicine giveaway coming to Bethel

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) – A unique event is coming to Bethel in June. On June 25 at Bethel Youth Activity Center, ECU Health is holding an event with NC MedAssist to help assist those who need to stock up their medicine cabinet. The event is free and open to everyone. Participants must be NC residents […]
WITN

State preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children under 5

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it is preparing to distribute COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 in the case that the vaccine is approved for that age group. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Interning triplets take on the N.C. legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. — Walking through the General Assembly this summer, you might do a double take, or a triple take. The Rocky Mount native triplets are all interning for Sen. Jim Burgin. They are law students at Georgetown University. They say they've done most things in their lives together.
WITN

New Bern United Badges Blood Drive scheduled for July 21

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Fire-Rescue and the New Bern Police Department go head-to-head in another blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross. The United Badges Blood Drive will be Thursday, July 21, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Knights of Columbus building on Pinetree Drive.
cbs17

NC State vet school says ‘isolated’ incident led to horse being euthanized

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The N.C. State College of Veterinary Medicine said an “isolated” and “unfortunate” incident led to a blood donation horse being euthanized. N.C. State addressed the horse’s death following a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture which was part of a routine inspection on May 11.
WITN

Manufacturer company opening new facility in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A cabinet manufacturer is opening a new facility in Eastern Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Design Mode Cabinetry will create 139 new jobs in Duplin County. The company will invest more than $13 million to establish a manufacturing facility in the Town of Warsaw.
WITN

State COVID-19 cases down from last week; hospitalizations up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Cases of COVID-19 are down in North Carolina this week compared with last week, but hospitalizations are up. The state Department of Health and Human Services says 23,211 COVID-19 cases were reported the week ending with June 11th. That number is down from 25,839 for the week ending on June 4th.
