A woman was killed in an accident over the weekend in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 26-year old Melissa Penn of Hickory was northbound on KY 1241 in an SUV when she traveled through the intersection with KY 408 and rear-ended a fertilizer truck driven by 77-year old Joe Cherry of Hazel who had just made a right turn onto the roadway.

2 DAYS AGO