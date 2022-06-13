ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, NE

Recap for June 12th loss against the Badlands Big Sticks 9-5

By tomseline
thebestmix1055.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFremont, NE- The Moo take their 5th loss of the season in the final game of the series against the Badlands Bad Sticks 9-5. The Moo move to 8-5 on the season still in 2nd place in the Nebraskaland Division while the Bad Sticks move to 10-5 still in 1st place...

www.thebestmix1055.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebestmix1055.com

FSB Seniors win rain shortened game with LSW

The First State Bank Seniors played a rain shortened game, Tuesday night, against Lincoln Southwest at Densmore Field. Lightning held up the game and it will have to be finished at a later date. Fremont was up, 6-1, in the bottom of the 4th, when the game was called due to lightning. First State Bank pitcher Brant Phillips , struck out 5, walked 1, and gave up 1 run over 3 innings. Offensively, Julian Cortes was 2 for 3 , with a triple and two runs scored. Cal Janke and Carter Sintek each scored a run and had a hit. The seniors are 6-1, and will host Papio South on Friday night. Grant Hansen will have the live broadcast Friday night on Mix 105.5. Saturday, the Seniors head to South Sioux.
FREMONT, NE
thebestmix1055.com

FSB Reserves sink Omaha Central

Jackson Vanhorn had two hits and five RBI to help the First State Bank Reserves to a 12-4 win over Omaha Central on Tuesday night. Jackson Schutt knocked in three runs in the win. Chase Wray struck out four in four innings of work to get the win. Camden Rangeloff also struck out four.
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

SB: Foote and Rincon Earn NAIA Honorable Mention Recognition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2022 Softball All-America teams as selected by the NAIA-Softball Coaches’ Association All-America Committee. Midland University had a pair of athletes earn honorable mention honors in Roni Foote and Aliyah Rincon. Foote, a sophomore from Omaha,...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Fremont, NE
Sports
City
Fremont, NE
GoCreighton.com

Volleyball Match vs. Nebraska To Be Televised on FS1; Gets New Time

OMAHA, Neb. -- FS1 will televise the September 7th volleyball match between Creighton and Nebraska that will be held at CHI Health Center Omaha. To help accommodate the nationwide television coverage, the start time for the match has also been moved to 5 p.m. Central. The Bluejays and Cornhuskers have...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Brown
kjrh.com

National anthem singer's CWS performance canceled after 'Horns Down' gesture

OMAHA, Neb. — An experienced national anthem singer's performance at the College World Series this week is canceled after the singer signaled the infamous "Horns Down" gesture after a performance at the Women's College World Series. ESPN reported Tuesday that Dallas-Fort Worth teacher and Texas A&M alum Zach Collier...
OMAHA, NE
Awesome 98

The NCAA Banned ‘Big Daddy’ After Disgusting Horns Down Anthem Stunt

Zac Collier is a Texas A&M Aggie and a lover of the National Anthem. Those two parts of Collier came to a head during the Women's College World Series last week. The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowgirls were playing for the right to advance to the National Championship. Before the game, Collier stepped up to the plate and blasted a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Take The Lead#Wild Pitches#Bat#Moo#The Nebraskaland Division#The Great Plains Division#Rbi#The Big Sticks#Hbp#Rhp Balch
thebestmix1055.com

Bergan standout to play for Oklahoma

The “Boomer Sooner” fight song might be found on the playlist of Archbishop Bergan standout Kade McIntyre. McIntyre announced today on Twitter that he has accepted a scholarship offer to play football for the University of Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound senior chose the Sooners from offers from Kansas...
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

College World Series 2022: Game times, TV info, announced for opening games

The NCAA finalized the schedule for the Men’s College World Series that begins Friday, June 17, in Omaha, Nebraska at Charles Schwab Field. Game 1 will be between future SEC foes. Texas A&M (42-18) will face off against Oklahoma (42-22) on Friday beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern time. It will be broadcast on ESPN and also streamed on the Watch ESPN app.
OMAHA, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Better or worse? Previewing Nebraska's offense in 2022

The 2022 season is shaping up to be a pivotal Year 5 for Scott Frost at Nebraska. Heading into that season, all eyes will likely be on the Husker offense, and for good reason. During the 2021 campaign, Nebraska did show strides in many areas, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Huskers trimmed nearly a full touchdown off their points allowed per game from 2020 to 2021 (29.4 points allowed to 22.7) but the offense and special teams play still left a lot to be desired as the team finished 3-9.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Fortenberry request no jail time

6 First Alert Traffic: Limited impact from road work during CWS. The College World Series is arriving just as we get into the heart of construction season. Tuesday's night storms also caused problems as far east as Des Moines. CWS 2022: College World Series food options. Updated: 6 hours ago.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
thebestmix1055.com

J. Stewart (Stu) Roach

J. Stewart (Stu) Roach passed away on June 11, 2022, at Tabitha Cove House in Lincoln. He was born on June 24, 1934, in Kansas City, Mo., to Thomas and Sarah (Blades) Roach. When Stu was in elementary school the family moved to Fremont and he graduated from Fremont High School. It was in Fremont at the Dairy Queen where he met his lovely wife of 66 years, Julie Yost.
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

WATCH LIVE: Severe thunderstorms throughout eastern Nebraska, western Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. — After another hot and muggy day, the Omaha area could see severe weather Tuesday night. Temperatures are expected to peak in the mid-to-upper 90s in the afternoon before a cold front moves through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. The first round of thunderstorms is projected to follow starting around 8 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Saturday storms bring giant hail to SE Nebraska

(Omaha, NE) — There'll be clean up today in parts of Eastern Nebraska after severe storms with giant hail last night. In the Omaha area there are reports of quarter size hail, and tree and roof damage. About 3,000 customers lost power, according to the Omaha Public Power District.

Comments / 0

Community Policy