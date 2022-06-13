Recap for June 12th loss against the Badlands Big Sticks 9-5

The First State Bank Seniors played a rain shortened game, Tuesday night, against Lincoln Southwest at Densmore Field. Lightning held up the game and it will have to be finished at a later date. Fremont was up, 6-1, in the bottom of the 4th, when the game was called due to lightning. First State Bank pitcher Brant Phillips , struck out 5, walked 1, and gave up 1 run over 3 innings. Offensively, Julian Cortes was 2 for 3 , with a triple and two runs scored. Cal Janke and Carter Sintek each scored a run and had a hit. The seniors are 6-1, and will host Papio South on Friday night. Grant Hansen will have the live broadcast Friday night on Mix 105.5. Saturday, the Seniors head to South Sioux.

FREMONT, NE ・ 12 HOURS AGO