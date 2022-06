Effective: 2022-06-15 21:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Houston; Wabasha; Winona Dense fog possible in river valleys If traveling through river valleys, be prepared for fog that could suddenly reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Expect the fog to dissipate by 8 am. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

HOUSTON COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO