Letter to the editor: Jesus never approved of abortion

For more than a century, Pittsburghers have boasted of having more bridges in their city than any other in the world. But as Pittsburgh Magazine revealed earlier this year, this claim collapses under scrutiny. Houston has almost eight times as many road bridges as Pittsburgh, though most of theirs don’t cross a river. (Most of ours don’t either.) Focusing only on spans across navigable waterways, New York City clearly exceeds Pittsburgh’s tally of 28 — pull up some Google maps and see for yourself. Venice? Fuhgeddaboudit, not even close. Even Paris has 37 spans over the storied Seine, and that’s spotting us two rivers. Luckily, they went with “City of Lights.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO