Westmoreland County, PA

Letter to the editor: Jesus never approved of abortion

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

I couldn’t help agreeing somewhat with letter-writer Dave Ninehouser’s declaration that Jesus, nowhere, specifically calls out the evil of abortion (“Jesus never preached about abortion,” May 20, TribLIVE). There are many...

ilovecoffee
2d ago

I find it interesting that the writer uses the 10 commandments to support Jesus’ disapproval of abortion but according to the Bible life begins at first breath not conception. Therefore “Thou shalt not kill” does not apply because it is not considered a life based on the teachings of the Bible. Seems as though they are picking and choosing which pieces of they Bible they want to use to support their argument.

