Des Moines, IA

Gas prices spike amid record inflation

KCRG.com
 3 days ago

The Iowa Cubs may have been out of town this weekend, but they still helped some little leaguers in Des Moines get...

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

Breaking down Iowa's job market and economy

Students at Iowa's three public universities may pay more for tuition this fall. Students at Iowa's three public universities could pay more for tuition in the fall. President Biden enacts new protections for LGBTQ Americans. President Biden is commemorating Pride Month by enacting new protections for...
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Crypto company to pay State of Iowa $943,396

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s insurance commissioner says a cryptocurrency company will pay a 943-thousand dollar fine to the State of Iowa for selling unregistered securities and misrepresenting the level of risk associated with its product. BlockFi Lending has offered interest-bearing accounts to customers with cryptocurrency, promising to make variable interest payments each month. Two and a half years ago, BlockFi and its affiliates held about 267-thousand dollars worth of crypto from Iowans. By the end of 2021, that had ballooned to 14-point-six million. The company was accused of selling securities in Iowa without being registered as a broker-dealer or agent.
IOWA STATE
newsdakota.com

New Record Farmland Price Set in NW Iowa at $25,000-Acre

(NDAgConnection.com) – Normally, the month of May is one of the slowest months of the year with 500-900 acres going to auction. But this past month, sales came in at 5,589 acres. Compared to 2,418 acres the same time last year, auction activity remains well above average and there is a good number of auctions on the books for the next 30 days.
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Des Moines, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Des Moines, IA
Des Moines, IA
Business
WHO 13

Iowa organic farm rebuilds after damaging hail storm

BRIDGEWATER, Iowa — Last week a hail storm pummeled the organic crops on Bridgewater Farm. Peppers, garlic, and strawberries and many other crops were damaged. The damage totaled was around $150 thousand. The Farm does not carry crop insurance, as there is no insurance that pays for losses that organic produce can experience.  On Wednesday […]
BRIDGEWATER, IA
Western Iowa Today

DOT Traffic Counts Show Impact of Gas Prices

(Des Moines, IA) The report on vehicle travel from the D-O-T is showing some impact on the state’s roadways. Stuart Anderson told the Transportation Commission Monday that municipal traffic in recent months has lagged behind pre-pandemic levels — reflecting long-term trends now of more teleworking. He says there was “an across the board” drop of “about two percent in traffic counts statewide. Anderson says the higher cost of driving is likely behind the drop.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills

The Iowa Restaurant Association projected 800 restaurants closed across the state during the pandemic and they say inflation and workforce problems could impact another 800. Storms move into the northeastern Iowa area in the afternoon and evening. Man allegedly punches Cedar Rapids Police officer repeatedly.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Gas prices rise another 18 cents in last week in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have risen 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices now average $4.75/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 62.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago...
IOWA STATE
#Gas Prices#Inflation#Special Olympics Usa#The Iowa Cubs
Corydon Times-Republican

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Iowa

Compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Iowa using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa nonprofit reports high demand for utility assistance

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are in for an uncomfortable day, and it could lead to them lowering those thermostats at home. While it may feel nice to keep your home at 70 and below, Iowans can save up to 5% on their bill for every degree above 78 on the thermostat, according to MidAmerican Energy Company. While there will be more energy demand this week, the company reports its power grid is in good shape to handle it.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Fareway to hold ribbon cutting for new meat market in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fareway is hosting a ribbon-cutting for a new store in Beaverdale today. The Fareway Meat Market is at the corner of Beaver Avenue and Urbandale. Some residents have objected the store, saying it will increase traffic in the area. Fareway made a number of design...
URBANDALE, IA
KCRG.com

Hail damage hits Lamont

LAMONT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

National Economic council deputy director Bharat Ramamurti discusses Iowa's job market and economy. Iowa pet rescue and adoption center discusses cat adoption. Jamie Stevenson from SAINT Rescue and Adoption Center joins us to talk about cat adoption. Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival log carving kicks off.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion

Iowa native named World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. A self-taught livestock auctioneer from Dunlap, Iowa has been named the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion. Will Epperly works for Dunlap Livestock Auction, and West Point Livestock Auction in West Point, Nebraska. Held in Shipshewana, Indiana, the 58th annual competition was presented by the Livestock Marketing Association (LMA).
DUNLAP, IA
WHO 13

Ames issues ‘peak alert’ for energy use, asks residents to conserve

AMES, IOWA — The City of Ames is asking residents to cut back on how much energy they use in their homes and businesses on Monday and Tuesday as record power usage is possible due to oppressive heat outside. Ames Electric Services issued a ‘peak alert’ for Monday and Tuesday. During the alert, customers who […]
AMES, IA

