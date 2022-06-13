Gas prices spike amid record inflation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are in for an uncomfortable day, and it could lead to them lowering those thermostats at home. While it may feel nice to keep your home at 70 and below, Iowans can save up to 5% on their bill for every degree above 78 on the thermostat, according to MidAmerican Energy Company. While there will be more energy demand this week, the company reports its power grid is in good shape to handle it.

