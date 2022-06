Four Republican candidates who are hoping to become New York's next governor will be taking part in a debate Monday night. Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani and businessman Harry Wilson are going to discuss key issues during the debate which is being hosted by WCBS-TV in New York City. According to the New York Post, polls show Giuliani and Zeldin are locked in a close battle to secure their party's nomination. Primary day is set for Tuesday, June 28th.

