Salem, IL

Salem JV Baseball Sweeps Visiting Greenville

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

The Salem Wildcats JV won a pair of games Saturday at SCHS Field defeating visiting Greenville 11-0 and 12-6. In the opener, Salem got 2 RBI from Colten Starnes and Rhett Detering.

southernillinoisnow.com

southernillinoisnow.com

SICA All South Girls Soccer Team

The SI Coaches Association has released their girls’ soccer All-South team. They include Anna’s Lakelyn Carter and Riley Cruse; Carbondale’s Emma Bickel, McKenna Hickey; Carterville/Herrin’s Hillary Siemer and Audrie Strothman; Vershay Guyton of Harrisburg; Marion’s Marqaux Bruce, Adriana Baysinger, Addison Wall, Halee Lambert; Murphysboro’s Annie Decker and Megan McNitt; Pinckneyville’s Jillian Shaneyfelt.
MARION, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 06/17 – Rose L. Jackson

Rose Lucille Jackson, age 92, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 11:45 A.M. on Monday, June 13, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon, Illinois, with her loving family by her side. Rose was completely devoted to her husband and family, and was involved in numerous church activities with John, with far too many to mention. She was involved with Adopt A Grandparent Program at Friendship Nursing Home in Nashville, Illinois, Meals On Wheels in Nashville, Illinois, and Maryville, Illinois, and the Deaf Ministry in Nashville, Illinois. Rose donated numerous and numerous hours to kitchen work for the church and feeding the masses through Eternity Baptist Church in Centralia, Illinois, for Hurricane Katrina. She hosted numerous foreign students in her home and fed many shut-ins, assisting with feeding and clothing the homeless and battered women at Maryville Church in Maryville, Illinois.
CENTRALIA, IL
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

William D. Bumgardner, Sr

William D. Bumgardner, Sr, 73, of Staunton, passed away at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton, on Friday, May 13, 2022. He was born May 19, 1948, in Lincoln, to Glenn F. Bumgardner and Juanita F. Ellegood Bumgardner. He married Brenda J. Doeller Bumgardner on May 9, 1967. They were married for...
STAUNTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 06/16 – Steve A. Harrell

Steve A. Harrell, 52, of Flora, passed away at 10:31 am, Monday, June 13, 2022, at the Clay County Hospital in Flora. Arrangements are pending and in the care of the McGriff & Triplett Funeral Home in Flora.
FLORA, IL
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during June 5-11, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Alexander Worland, 32 of Mt. Olive, is charged with aggravated fleeing from police while driving 21 mph over the speed limit, aggravated fleeing and causing more than $300 in property damage, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, no valid registration, and inoperable head, tail or sidelights in connection with a June 4 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Glamping could be coming to Raccoon and Centralia Lakes

The Centralia City Council is being asked to lease three city-owned parcels of land near the Raccoon Lake Dam and Lake Centralia spillway for the development of Glamping, or glamorous camping facilities. Centralia development Jay O’Brist brought the idea to the city council Monday night. He says Glamping is camping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
advantagenews.com

Road rage incident briefly closes Clark Bridge Wednesday

What is believed to be a road rage incident had the Clark Bridge closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon. According to information provided by the Alton Police Department, they received a report of gunshots and subsequent traffic crash in the area of the Clark Bridge just before 2pm. A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on the southwest end of the bridge in Missouri.
ALTON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

New home fashion store opens in Salem

Salem has a new home fashion store. Sterling Avenue has opened in the Westgate Shopping Center offering a variety of items to decorate your home. The store is owned by Paul and Lynn Reihm. Paul explains the concept. “We actually came up with it because we flip homes in Salem...
SALEM, IL
cilfm.com

Five Southern Illinois counties at ‘high’ community level

Five Southern Illinois counties are now considered at high community level for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 32 counties statewide are now at the high risk level. The counties on the list here in Southern Illinois include: Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson. IDPH reported 34,000...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
stljewishlight.org

“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Wood River man charged with burglary

EDWARDSVILLE - A Wood River man was charged with burglary Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Coulton E. Faulstich, 19, of the 600 block of N. First Street, Wood River, was charged June 13 with burglary, a Class 2 felony.
WOOD RIVER, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, June 13th, 2022

An 18-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges. Centralia Police took Demonte Agnew into custody for illegal possession of weapon by a felon, burglary, theft, and obstructing identification. Four others were arrested on outstanding warrants. 58-year-old Ronald Kniker of North Pine in Centralia was arrested by Wamac...
southernillinoisnow.com

Greater Salem Area Foundation raises $8,000 in annual swim night

The Greater Salem Area Foundation raised over $8,000 to help the less fortunate in the Salem Community High School District at its annual swim night over the weekend at the Salem Aquatic Center. Foundation Board Member Tabitha Meador says the community stepped up again this year to help. “This is...
SALEM, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Sign of the Times: MO, IL Public Projects Draw Only One Bidder

Within the past 45 days, two major public-sector building project lettings – one in St. Louis, the other in Springfield, IL – have been left wanting for bids from contractors. The first project, phase two of a proposed expansion to St. Louis’ downtown convention center, met with only...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

