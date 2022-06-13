Heat advisory issued across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Very hot temperatures are expected on Monday as a heat wave moves across the region this week.
Daily highs will be in the mid-90s on Monday with heat index values in the lower 100s.
“Although there will be a chance of an early afternoon shower or thunderstorm each day, most of us will be dry Monday and Tuesday,” said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Grace Lowe.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of the Lowcountry, including Berkeley County, Charleston County, Colleton County, Dorchester County, Georgetown County, and Williamsburg County, from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Forecasters say heat index values could reach up to 107 degrees.
An excessive heat watch is in place for Williamsburg County and inland Georgetown County from noon until 7:00 p.m.
This means “dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110 to 114 are possible,” according to the weather service.
Receive weather alerts in your inbox from Storm Team 2 . Subscribe today !
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
