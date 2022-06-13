‘Squid Game’ Season 2 confirmed; watch the new teaser

'Squid Game' Season 2 confirmed; new teaser released Lee Jung-jae, Jung Hoyeon and Park Hae-soo attend the Los Angeles screening of Netflix's "Squid Game" at NeueHouse Los Angeles on November 8, 2021, in Hollywood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

A second season of “Squid Game” is officially on the way, Netflix announced over the weekend.

At noon Sunday, Netflix tweeted a short teaser video that includes the doll from the pilot of the South Korean show.

“Red light … GREENLIGHT!” the streaming service captioned the 10-second clip. “‘Squid Game’ is officially coming back for Season 2!”

Netflix also posted a statement from the hit series’ director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, on its website.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year. But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” the statement read. “As the writer, director and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.

“And now, Gi-hun returns,” the statement continued. “The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su. Join us once more for a whole new round.”

Little else is known about the upcoming season of the drama about people who risk their lives for a cash prize, according to Tudum.

“We are working on the script right now and making the form of the story,” Kim Ji-yeon, the show’s executive producer, told Tudum.

The first season of “Squid Game” premiered Sept. 17, 2021, Variety reported. Within four weeks, the show had racked up 1.65 billion viewing hours – more than any other Netflix series, according to the entertainment outlet.

