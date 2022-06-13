ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars, PA

Mars Boys Lacrosse becomes first WPIAL team to win a state championship

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

The Mars Boys Lacrosse team defeated Marple Newtown 9-6 Saturday to win the PIAA Class 2A championship. The Planets became the...

butlerradio.com

butlerradio.com

New Castle boys basketball coming back to Class 6A

The WPIAL revealed its new alignments for boys and girls basketball yesterday. The New Castle boys return to Class 6A and join Butler, Seneca Valley, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland and Central Catholic in Section 1. The North Catholic girls will be grouped in Class 4A Section 1 with Knoch, Freeport, Highlands, Valley, Derry and Greensburg Salem, but the Trojan boys team will play in Class 4A Section 2 with Ambridge, Beaver, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Hopewell and Lincoln Park.
NEW CASTLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Heinauer Retires As Mars AD

A longtime figure in local athletics has announced his plans to retire this summer. At their Tuesday night meeting, the Mars Area School Board accepted the retirement of Athletic Director Scott Heinauer effective the end of the workday August 5th. Superintendent Dr. Mark Gross and several Mars board members thanked...
MARS, PA
butlerradio.com

Pickleball To Highlight Next Hope Night

An event tomorrow night aims to provide a popular athletic activity to help those recovering from substance abuse. BC3’s next Hope Night takes place at the Butler YMCA on North Washington Street Thursday night from 6-8 p.m. The theme of “Pickleball Games” will give participants a chance to participate...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Gordon Lee Oesterling

Gordon Lee Oesterling, age 58, of Prospect, passed away with his family by his side on Sunday evening, June 12, 2022 in the UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born July 21, 1963 in Butler; he was the son of the late Richard Ford and Norma Jean Dietz Oesterling. He graduated Slippery High School in 1982.
PROSPECT, PA
butlerradio.com

Wayne K. “Bear” Lawrence

He was born November 22, 1941 in Butler, the son of the late King A. Lawrence and Doris (Shearer) Lawrence. Wayne worked as an accounting clerk for Pullman Standard and in retirement worked at Butler Auto Auction. He also owned and operated Wayne’s Mower Repair. He was an active member for many years with the Unionville Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting and watching racing and sports on TV.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Barney Roy W. Koerner

Peacefully in his home. He was born in Pittsburgh on June 30, 1957 to the late Harry and Marion (Young) Koerner. Barney was always a smiling face and a kindhearted man who will truly be missed by those who. Knew him. He had a love for traveling the world and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler School Board Member Stepping Down

A member of the Butler Area School Board will step down from his position after announcing plans to move out of the district to begin a new job. Tom Harrison has been a Butler School Board Director for nearly three years but he will resign from the board at the end of June.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Roberta L. Balas

Roberta L. Balas, 51, of Butler passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. She was born in Butler on April 17, 1971 to Robert Balas and the late Patricia (Cunzic) Balas. Roberta graduated from Butler High School and then went on to graduate from the University of Pittsburgh. She loved cooking shows, cooking and most of all her dogs, especially Gretchen, Nakita, and Navaho. Roberta was well-liked, smart, hardworking and was loved by all and will be forever missed. All services will be held privately through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Entombment will be held at Butler County Memorial Park cemetery mausoleum.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Gas Prices Now Over $5 On Average In Butler

Gas prices continue to hit new record highs both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, increased by 19 cents over the past week to reach $5.05 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

One Injured In Route 422 Crash

At least one person was injured as a result of a crash in Summit Township Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash on Route 422 westbound near the Mitchell Hill Road exit shortly after 4:30 p.m. Crews from Lick Hill...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

New Dunkin’ Opens On Route 8

The new Dunkin’ in Butler Township is now open. Members of the community joined Dunkin’ employees and the Heartland Restaurant Group, which owns the new restaurant, for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Dunkin’ is serving any-size hot or ice coffee for $0.99 all day.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Alan J. Martin

Alan J. Martin, 70, of Butler passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born in Butler on February 18, 1952 to the late Joseph and Mabel (Cypher) Martin. Alan was a graduate of Butler High School Class of 1970; he went on to be employed by Bobbie Brooks and later by Armco/A.K. Steel. He was also a member of the American Legion Post # 778 of Lyndora, PA. Alan was an avid believer of putting his family first, and that his children needed to see and do as much as possible. He married Paula Leslie Conerty of Butler on September 6, 1975 at St. Patrick’s Church in Sugarcreek, Armstrong County. Alan was the proud father of 3 sons and a daughter; Jeremy (Wendy Fischer) Martin, Michael Martin, Sean Martin, and Kelly (Joss Witzel) Martin. He is also survived by his 5 siblings Carole (Dennis Oresick) Martin, David (Bonnie Bachen) Martin, Marianne (Louis Collins) Martin, Gary (Louise Galen) Martin, and Diane (Robert Greaves) Martin; grandson Deacon Martin; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and his best pal and beloved dog Odie. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Addyson Martin. Family and friends received on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Blessing Service will immediately follow in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alan Martin at American Legion Post # 778, 150 Legion Memorial Ln, Butler, PA 16001.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Mary Lou Sheldon

She was born October 3, 1931 in Prospect, Pennsylvania to the late Harry and Dorothy (Bortmas) Bloom. Mary Lou graduated nursing school (Butler Memorial Hospital) in 1953 and remained a conscientious lifelong Registered Nurse. She married a “handsome young red-haired Midshipman” (Bob Sheldon) with whom she lived her dream of raising a family of five children. She had the opportunity to experience many beautiful parts of the United States as part of a military family. She also enjoyed touring the country with her late-in-life partner (Bob McDonald). In her final year, she loved sharing stories about her life’s adventures making new fast-friends of most everyone she met. She played cello in high-school orchestra, earning her Music Letter and enjoyed playing piano throughout most of her life.
PROSPECT, PA
butlerradio.com

No One Injured In Rt. 422 & Greenwood Drive Accident

Nobody was injured in an accident this weekend on Route 422 in Butler Township. According to police, the crash happened Sunday evening around 4 p.m. when 73-year-old Patrick Cousins of Middleport, New York, turned left from Greenwood Drive onto Route 422, and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Mark Rogers of Chicora.
butlerradio.com

Litman Road To Close Starting Wednesday

After a delay in a construction project last week for Litman Road in Butler Township—work will now begin this week. Litman Road, which is near the Greater Butler Mart, will be shut down starting tomorrow through approximately June 22nd. Crews will be working on two storm water pipe replacement...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Senior High Additions See Added Cost

Summer at the Butler Senior High School means that construction crews are fully engaged with making progress as quickly as possible but unforeseen factors have resulted in additional expense. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update Monday night from the district’s construction manager on the Auxiliary...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

SV School Board President Under Fire After Facebook Post

The Seneca Valley School Board president is coming under fire after some parents took issue with a post he made on social media. According to our news partners at WPXI, Eric DiTullio allegedly shared a meme on his personal Facebook page mocking actor Matthew McConaughey’s recent appearance at the White House calling for gun legislation after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
SENECA, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Florist To Close In July

A longtime florist in the City of Butler is getting ready to close its doors. The Butler Florist on East Wayne Street will be shutting down its operation at the end of July. In a post to their Facebook page, the owner says that after 42 years in business he’s ready for retirement.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Summit Twp. Elementary Suit Could Be Near Resolution

A lawsuit filed by several Summit Township elementary families against the Butler Area School District concerning lead found in water in 2017 could be nearing a settlement. At their meeting Monday night, the school board approved a settlement of $250,000 inclusive of legal fees to be paid by the district’s insurance provider, Liberty, in the Stark v. BASD lawsuit.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Barn Significantly Damaged In Muddy Creek Fire

A barn was significantly damaged in an early morning fire in Muddy Creek Township. The initial call for a barn on fire in the 100 block of Flinner Road happened just before 3:30 a.m. According to the Prospect VFD, when crews arrived they found a fully involved barn fire that...
PROSPECT, PA

