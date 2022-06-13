Suarez makes historic mark in Nascar

Sunday night saw a historic finish in the NASCAR Cup Series, with Daniel Suarez taking home the checkered flag at Sonoma Raceway. Suarez became just the fifth driver born outside of the United States to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, and the first born in Mexico. It was a...
Three members of Kyle Larson's team have officially been suspended for the next four races. Larson's crew chief Cliff Daniels, front changer Donnie Tasser, and jackman Brandon Johnson will serve their suspensions immediately. These suspensions come after one of Larson's wheels came off during Sunday's race in Sonoma. There's no...
Kevin Harvick was furious with his pit crew over a costly mistake it committed on Sunday. Harvick finished fourth during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Sonoma. If it weren’t for some bad work by his pit crew, he thinks his No. 4 Ford would have finished higher. Harvick...
Julia Landauer is scheduled to make her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the July 16 race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on USA. Landauer will drive for Alpha Prime Racing and team general manager Tommy Joe Martins. She finished fifth in the 2020 NASCAR Euro Series and raced in NASCAR...
Here is a look at the playoff picture for each of the three national NASCAR series heading into Father’s Day weekend. Both the Cup and Xfinity Series are off, while the Camping World Truck Series races at Knoxville Raceway. Cup Series. Sunday’s win by Daniel Suarez at Sonoma Raceway...
NASCAR looks to release the 2023 Cup schedule in six to eight weeks, NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell said Wednesday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Working on some exciting things,” he said about next year’s schedule. “Hopefully, something to announce in the next...
Trackhouse Racing President Ty Norris says Daniel Suarez, who scored his first Cup win last weekend at Sonoma Raceway, “is not going anywhere,” adding that it is “a 100% chance that Daniel Suarez is re-signed with us.”. Norris made the comments on Wednesday’s NASCAR America MotorMouths show...
This is a week of celebration for Cup driver Daniel Suarez, who logged his first series victory Sunday in a runaway win at Sonoma Raceway. The series is idle this week, giving Suarez plenty of time to soak in the adulation and enhance the joy. Suarez also can enjoy another...
