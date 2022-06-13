ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

Suarez makes historic mark in Nascar

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Suarez became the first Mexican-born driver to win a Nascar Cup...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Bubba Wallace’s abrupt exit on Sunday

Sunday night saw a historic finish in the NASCAR Cup Series, with Daniel Suarez taking home the checkered flag at Sonoma Raceway. Suarez became just the fifth driver born outside of the United States to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, and the first born in Mexico. It was a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Punishment For Kyle Larson's Team

Three members of Kyle Larson's team have officially been suspended for the next four races. Larson's crew chief Cliff Daniels, front changer Donnie Tasser, and jackman Brandon Johnson will serve their suspensions immediately. These suspensions come after one of Larson's wheels came off during Sunday's race in Sonoma. There's no...
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Kevin Harvick rips his pit crew after costly mistake at Sonoma

Kevin Harvick was furious with his pit crew over a costly mistake it committed on Sunday. Harvick finished fourth during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Sonoma. If it weren’t for some bad work by his pit crew, he thinks his No. 4 Ford would have finished higher. Harvick...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma, CA
Sports
State
California State
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Assessing playoff picture for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck Series

Here is a look at the playoff picture for each of the three national NASCAR series heading into Father’s Day weekend. Both the Cup and Xfinity Series are off, while the Camping World Truck Series races at Knoxville Raceway. Cup Series. Sunday’s win by Daniel Suarez at Sonoma Raceway...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR moving closer to release of 2023 schedule

NASCAR looks to release the 2023 Cup schedule in six to eight weeks, NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell said Wednesday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Working on some exciting things,” he said about next year’s schedule. “Hopefully, something to announce in the next...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
Person
Daniel Suarez
Popculture

NASCAR: Daniel Suárez Makes History After Winning Cup Series Race at Sonoma Raceway

Daniel Suárez made NASCAR history after winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California on Sunday. As mentioned by the Associated Press, Suárez is the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race as he was able to hold off Chris Buescher for the victory. This is Suárez's first Cup Series win in 195 career starts.
SONOMA, CA
NBC Sports

NASCAR Power Rankings: Ross Chastain moves into No. 1 spot

This is a week of celebration for Cup driver Daniel Suarez, who logged his first series victory Sunday in a runaway win at Sonoma Raceway. The series is idle this week, giving Suarez plenty of time to soak in the adulation and enhance the joy. Suarez also can enjoy another...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy