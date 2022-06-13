Suarez makes historic mark in Nascar

Daniel Suárez made NASCAR history after winning the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California on Sunday. As mentioned by the Associated Press, Suárez is the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race as he was able to hold off Chris Buescher for the victory. This is Suárez's first Cup Series win in 195 career starts.

SONOMA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO