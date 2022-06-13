ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, PA

BC3 Loughry brings first 1st team All-American mark BC3 golf program

By Bob Cupp
 3 days ago

BC3 golfer Troy Loughry finished fifth overall at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III championship...

Seneca Valley and Armstrong softball teams head to state title games

The Seneca Valley softball team is headed to a state championship game after defeating Pennsbury 9-0 yesterday in the PIAA Class 6A Semifinals. Lexie Hames tossed a one-hit shutout for the Raiders, striking out 11. Bella Gross hit a three-run home run. Mia Ryan added two hits and three runs batted in. Seneca Valley will make their second-ever PIAA title game appearance Friday at 4pm against Spring-Ford at Penn State.
SENECA, PA
Gordon Lee Oesterling

Gordon Lee Oesterling, age 58, of Prospect, passed away with his family by his side on Sunday evening, June 12, 2022 in the UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born July 21, 1963 in Butler; he was the son of the late Richard Ford and Norma Jean Dietz Oesterling. He graduated Slippery High School in 1982.
PROSPECT, PA
Pickleball To Highlight Next Hope Night

An event tomorrow night aims to provide a popular athletic activity to help those recovering from substance abuse. BC3’s next Hope Night takes place at the Butler YMCA on North Washington Street Thursday night from 6-8 p.m. The theme of “Pickleball Games” will give participants a chance to participate...
BUTLER, PA
New Castle boys basketball coming back to Class 6A

The WPIAL revealed its new alignments for boys and girls basketball yesterday. The New Castle boys return to Class 6A and join Butler, Seneca Valley, North Allegheny, Pine-Richland and Central Catholic in Section 1. The North Catholic girls will be grouped in Class 4A Section 1 with Knoch, Freeport, Highlands, Valley, Derry and Greensburg Salem, but the Trojan boys team will play in Class 4A Section 2 with Ambridge, Beaver, Blackhawk, Central Valley, Hopewell and Lincoln Park.
SRU Partners With FNB For On-Campus Banking

Slippery Rock University has partnered with a financial institution to offer students on-campus banking. SRU administrators announced the agreement with First National Bank earlier this week. Students will be able to enjoy the convenience of on-campus ATMs as well as the FNB SRU Digital Center on the first floor of...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
June Marks 50th Anniversary Of Hurricane Agnes

This month marks 50 years since Hurricane Agnes caused a significant amount of damage to many parts of the United States. It started to form on this day in 1972 as a tropical depression near the Yucatan Peninsula. It eventually made landfall starting in Florida before ending up in Pennsylvania on June 24th.
BUTLER, PA
Wayne K. “Bear” Lawrence

He was born November 22, 1941 in Butler, the son of the late King A. Lawrence and Doris (Shearer) Lawrence. Wayne worked as an accounting clerk for Pullman Standard and in retirement worked at Butler Auto Auction. He also owned and operated Wayne’s Mower Repair. He was an active member for many years with the Unionville Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting and watching racing and sports on TV.
BUTLER, PA
Local COVID Cases Holding Steady

The number of new local COVID cases is holding fairly steady. Over the past seven days, there were 350 new cases of COVID for Butler County—that’s up 20 compared to last week. Local hospitalizations have also held fairly steady, with Butler Memorial Hospital treating 13 patients for the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Heinauer Retires As Mars AD

A longtime figure in local athletics has announced his plans to retire this summer. At their Tuesday night meeting, the Mars Area School Board accepted the retirement of Athletic Director Scott Heinauer effective the end of the workday August 5th. Superintendent Dr. Mark Gross and several Mars board members thanked...
MARS, PA
Record Breaking Heat Expected Wednesday

A classic summertime weather pattern called the “Ring of Fire” will setup across the eastern United States today. This weather pattern will result in hot conditions across the Valley for the middle of the week. The weather pattern will bring the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms tonight....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Roberta L. Balas

Roberta L. Balas, 51, of Butler passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. She was born in Butler on April 17, 1971 to Robert Balas and the late Patricia (Cunzic) Balas. Roberta graduated from Butler High School and then went on to graduate from the University of Pittsburgh. She loved cooking shows, cooking and most of all her dogs, especially Gretchen, Nakita, and Navaho. Roberta was well-liked, smart, hardworking and was loved by all and will be forever missed. All services will be held privately through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Entombment will be held at Butler County Memorial Park cemetery mausoleum.
BUTLER, PA
BC3 Extends President’s Contract

Butler County Community College is extending contract of the longest-serving top administrator in Pennsylvania public higher education. At their Wednesday meeting, the BC3 board approved a motion to extend the employment agreement with President Dr. Nick Neupauer through June 30th, 2026. “I’m so humbled by the board of trustees, the...
BUTLER, PA
Mary Lou Sheldon

She was born October 3, 1931 in Prospect, Pennsylvania to the late Harry and Dorothy (Bortmas) Bloom. Mary Lou graduated nursing school (Butler Memorial Hospital) in 1953 and remained a conscientious lifelong Registered Nurse. She married a “handsome young red-haired Midshipman” (Bob Sheldon) with whom she lived her dream of raising a family of five children. She had the opportunity to experience many beautiful parts of the United States as part of a military family. She also enjoyed touring the country with her late-in-life partner (Bob McDonald). In her final year, she loved sharing stories about her life’s adventures making new fast-friends of most everyone she met. She played cello in high-school orchestra, earning her Music Letter and enjoyed playing piano throughout most of her life.
PROSPECT, PA
Senior High Additions See Added Cost

Summer at the Butler Senior High School means that construction crews are fully engaged with making progress as quickly as possible but unforeseen factors have resulted in additional expense. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update Monday night from the district’s construction manager on the Auxiliary...
BUTLER, PA
Gas Prices Now Over $5 On Average In Butler

Gas prices continue to hit new record highs both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, increased by 19 cents over the past week to reach $5.05 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
Alan J. Martin

Alan J. Martin, 70, of Butler passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born in Butler on February 18, 1952 to the late Joseph and Mabel (Cypher) Martin. Alan was a graduate of Butler High School Class of 1970; he went on to be employed by Bobbie Brooks and later by Armco/A.K. Steel. He was also a member of the American Legion Post # 778 of Lyndora, PA. Alan was an avid believer of putting his family first, and that his children needed to see and do as much as possible. He married Paula Leslie Conerty of Butler on September 6, 1975 at St. Patrick’s Church in Sugarcreek, Armstrong County. Alan was the proud father of 3 sons and a daughter; Jeremy (Wendy Fischer) Martin, Michael Martin, Sean Martin, and Kelly (Joss Witzel) Martin. He is also survived by his 5 siblings Carole (Dennis Oresick) Martin, David (Bonnie Bachen) Martin, Marianne (Louis Collins) Martin, Gary (Louise Galen) Martin, and Diane (Robert Greaves) Martin; grandson Deacon Martin; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and his best pal and beloved dog Odie. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Addyson Martin. Family and friends received on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Blessing Service will immediately follow in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alan Martin at American Legion Post # 778, 150 Legion Memorial Ln, Butler, PA 16001.
BUTLER, PA
Lobsterfest Tickets Now On Sale

Tickets are now on sale for an annual summer event coming up next month. Butler County Chamber of Commerce is hosting their yearly summer party and Lobsterfest on Friday, July 15th beginning at 6 p.m. The event takes place at the Woods at Eisler Farms. In addition to fresh, New...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

