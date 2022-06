STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Staten Island native Ruth S. Hoglund, 85, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. A loving grandmother and mother, Ruth grew up in the Port Richmond neighborhood. She worked as a secretary at the Chemical Bank of New York, while also taking classes at NYU. She later worked as an administrative assistant for the New York Board of Education. From 1984 onward, Ruth lived in New Jersey with her husband and two children, later nearby her five grandchildren.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO