Tuesday is another dangerously hot day for North Alabama. Our entire coverage area is now under a Heat Advisory from 11 AM to 7 PM. Actual air temperature highs are in the mid 90s this afternoon with heat index values peaking between 104 and 108 degrees. Like yesterday, be sure to limit time outdoors during the afternoon hours. If you do have to be outside, take plenty of breaks indoors and drink lots of water. Be on the lookout for symptoms of heat exhaustion too. The longer this extreme heat lasts, the more it will wear down our bodies.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO