Our Favorite Characters Who Didn’t Make the Pixar Bracket

If the first round of The Ringer’s Best Pixar Character Bracket is any indication, there is a hierarchy for the toys, animals, superheroes, and waste-compacting bots that inhabit this film universe. At the top, there are the unassailable favorites; the main characters. Below them? Absolute, unsortable chaos. On Monday, the top 12 overall seeds in the bracket all advanced, most without much trouble. (Only the 2-seed Joy was mildly threatened.) But that’s where the chalkiness of Round 1 stopped: Out of the remaining 20 matchups, nine were upsets. (And it would’ve been 10, but Anton Ego outlasted Ellie Fredricksen by just 58 votes.) Round 2 has more 12-seeds in it than 4-seeds. That has to be the first time that’s ever happened in a Ringer bracket!
