ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Our Favorite Characters Who Didn’t Make the Pixar Bracket

By The Ringer Staff
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM-O, Wall-E The genius of Wall-E lies in its ability to inspire empathy with a pair of robots that can speak only a few words. It helps that Wall-E and Eve are both extremely cute, as robots go; if the trash cube robot didn’t have those giant, sad basset hound eyes,...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Disney/Pixar's Lightyear Banned in Several Middle Eastern Countries Due to Same-Sex Kiss: Report

Lightyear will not be allowed to play in theaters in a few Middle Eastern countries due to an LGBTQ moment in the Disney/Pixar film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have banned the Toy Story spin-off, which stars Chris Evans as Space Commander Buzz Lightyear, because of a same-sex kiss featured in the film. The scene comes during a montage of Space Ranger Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) where she starts a family with her wife. In the montage, the character is seen sharing a kiss with her wife and later becoming pregnant and welcoming a son.
MOVIES
The Ringer

The Best Pixar Character Bracket: Round 2

If the first round of The Ringer’s Best Pixar Character Bracket is any indication, there is a hierarchy for the toys, animals, superheroes, and waste-compacting bots that inhabit this film universe. At the top, there are the unassailable favorites; the main characters. Below them? Absolute, unsortable chaos. On Monday, the top 12 overall seeds in the bracket all advanced, most without much trouble. (Only the 2-seed Joy was mildly threatened.) But that’s where the chalkiness of Round 1 stopped: Out of the remaining 20 matchups, nine were upsets. (And it would’ve been 10, but Anton Ego outlasted Ellie Fredricksen by just 58 votes.) Round 2 has more 12-seeds in it than 4-seeds. That has to be the first time that’s ever happened in a Ringer bracket!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colette
Collider

Lucasfilm Will No Longer Cast New Actors as Young Versions of Classic Characters

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy commented on Solo’s lukewarm reception by fans, revealing the studio intends to keep recasts outside the Star Wars universe. Talking to Vanity Fair about the franchise's future, Kennedy underlined how Solo’s failure and The Mandalorian’s success indicate Star Wars’ longevity rests on the shoulders of a new cast of characters.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Disney's Lightyear Officially Banned in Several Countries, Here's Why

Disney Pixar's latest offering, Lightyear is causing quite the controversy ahead of its worldwide theatrical release this week. The Toy Story spinoff film, which serves as the origin story of Buzz Lightyear has officially been banned in several countries — including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Malaysia, and Indonesia for reasons you already might have guessed.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys
disneydining.com

Disney Producer says no Controversial Content in “Lightyear” film will be cut, citing its “importance” to the storyline

Representatives from some countries have asked Disney and PIXAR to cut or modify parts of its newest animated film because of content that either depicts a criminal offense or violates media content standards in their respective countries, but PIXAR refuses to do so, though the studios have made multiple content changes in other films over the years.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’: Film Review

The conflict in Pixar’s ageless 1995 breakthrough feature, Toy Story, hinged on the displacement anxiety of old-fashioned pull-string cowboy doll Woody when his young owner Andy acquired a popular new action figure called Buzz Lightyear. The movie named for that Space Ranger, Lightyear, extends the Toy Story franchise by showing us the sci-fi adventure that hooked Andy on the character and inspired the merch. This is a funny spinoff with suspense and heart, a captivatingly spirited toon take on splashy live-action retro popcorn entertainment. The title character is given splendid voice by Chris Evans, balancing heroism and human fallibility with...
MOVIES
The Ringer

When the Lamp Switched On: How Pixar Went From Experimental Studio to Commercial Juggernaut

Ahead of the release of Lightyear, The Ringer is hosting Pixar Week—a celebration of the toys, rats, clown fish, and more that helped define one of the greatest studios of the 21st century. At the heart of the occasion is the Best Pixar Character Bracket, a cutthroat tournament to determine the most iconic figure of them all. Check back throughout the week to vote for your favorite characters and read a selection of stories that spotlight some of Pixar’s finest moments. To infinity … and beyond!
MOVIES
The Ringer

How Pixar Solved the Villain Problem

Ahead of the release of Lightyear, The Ringer is hosting Pixar Week—a celebration of the toys, rats, clown fish, and more that helped define one of the greatest studios of the 21st century. At the heart of the occasion is the Best Pixar Character Bracket, a cutthroat tournament to determine the most iconic figure of them all. Check back throughout the week to vote for your favorite characters and read a selection of stories that spotlight some of Pixar’s finest moments. To infinity … and beyond!
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Pixar
Collider

'Buzz Lightyear of Star Command' Was the Space Ranger’s First Solo Mission

Out of all the characters made popular by the Toy Story films, there's none more exciting, more daring, or more full of potential than Buzz Lightyear himself. Originally played by Tim Allen, the iconic space ranger became a staple of every kid's childhood in a way that Woody never really could. Of course, Disney saw this almost immediately and capitalized on the character's popularity... and no, we're not talking about Pixar's latest sci-fi endeavor Lightyear, which follows Chris Evans' Buzz in an all-new origin story. Rather, much like how Star Wars has two different versions of The Clone Wars, Disney/Pixar have given us two different solo interpretations of the Star Command legend. While the Toy Story sequels struggled to figure out what to do with Buzz, his first solo venture - Buzz Lightyear of Star Command - made him into an action hero we could all grow to love.
MOVIES
UPI News

Paramount, Nickelodeon working on three 'Avatar' animated films

June 15 (UPI) -- Paramount and Nickelodeon are teaming up on new films in the Avatar universe. Deadline reported Wednesday that the studios are developing three animated films based on Avatar: The Last Airbender. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news. Lauren Montgomery (Avatar: The Last Airbender) will direct the first...
MOVIES
The Ringer

The ‘Jurassic’ Franchise Can Salvage the Ludicrous Ideas in ‘Dominion’

In the opening scene of Jurassic World Dominion, a large fishing vessel is scooping up crabs from the bottom of the ocean. Viewers familiar with the Discovery Channel series Deadliest Catch will know this is already a dangerous profession, so pity the poor crab fishermen who also have to deal with a giant mosasaurus stealing their haul and capsizing their boat. (Call it Deadlier Catch?) For the first time in the franchise, dinosaurs are free to roam across the globe with implications that go far beyond a sunken fishing vessel—if only Dominion were interested in exploring them.
MOVIES
The Ringer

The Definitive Pixar Universe Dad Rankings

Ahead of the release of Lightyear, The Ringer is hosting Pixar Week—a celebration of the toys, rats, clown fish, and more that helped define one of the greatest studios of the 21st century. At the heart of the occasion is the Best Pixar Character Bracket, a cutthroat tournament to determine the most iconic figure of them all. Check back throughout the week to vote for your favorite characters and read a selection of stories that spotlight some of Pixar’s finest moments. To infinity … and beyond!
MOVIES
Popculture

'Arachnophobia' Remake Lands 'Paranormal Activity' Director

The time to get scared of spiders again is here. A remake of Arachnophobia is now in the works, with Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones director Christopher Landon at the helm. Amblin Partners is producing the new movie with James Wan, while the original film's director, Frank Marshall, is an executive producer. There is no cast set yet.
MOVIES
The Ringer

Pixar’s Bittersweet Symphony

Ahead of the release of Lightyear, The Ringer is hosting Pixar Week—a celebration of the toys, rats, clown fish, and more that helped define one of the greatest studios of the 21st century. At the heart of the occasion is the Best Pixar Character Bracket, a cutthroat tournament to determine the most iconic figure of them all. Check back throughout the week to vote for your favorite characters and read a selection of stories that spotlight some of Pixar’s finest moments. To infinity … and beyond!
MOVIES
The Ringer

Welcome to Pixar Week

Over the course of three decades and 25 films, Pixar has taken us inside toy chests, ant hills, the human body, and the afterlife. The studio has told stories about over-the-hill superheroes, puberty, and the destruction of planet Earth—all while striking a rare balance between the fun-loving simplicity of childhood and the complexity of adulthood. From Toy Story to Turning Red, Pixar has dominated the animation space with movies that never talk down to kids and always remind adults about the wonders of life. In anticipation of Lightyear, The Ringer is celebrating all things Pixar and giving you the chance to vote for the best Pixar character of all time.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy