Prince William County, VA

Unrestrained baby falls out of car onto roadway in Prince William, dies after serious head injury

By Tyler Thrasher
 2 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Prince William County Police is investigating a vehicular incident that led to the death of a 10-month-old baby.

On June 12 at 1:15 p.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Flotilla Way and Dyers Mills Court in Woodbridge for reports of a crash involving a child.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2013 Toyota Highlander was visiting family members and had placed her 10-month-old daughter in the backseat unrestrained before driving a short distance to a nearby dumpster, police said.

The driver drove back to the residence to pick up additional family members, according to police. When one of the family members opened the rear door of the vehicle, the baby fell onto the road way.

The driver quickly exited the vehicle to check on the child, but the vehicle’s transmission was still in drive, causing the vehicle to roll forward and strike the child, according to police. The baby sustained a serious head injury and was taken to the hospital by the mother.

The baby died as a result of the injuries and no other injuries were reported. The identity of the child is not being disclosed, according to police. No charges have been placed on the driver at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Not a fan
2d ago

This death should not have happened. I know car seats are a pain in the butt, but they exist for a reason. Unfortunately, low income people are the ones I usually see not using child safety seats. I imagine it's because of high cost. I wish a company would sell a lower cost, safe option. It's really sad what happened.

