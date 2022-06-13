ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Behind the scenes at Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man – a photo essay

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ku6R2_0g93674E00

A multi-award-winning dance thriller based on Bizet’s Carmen, The Car Man has been reimagined for the arena at the Royal Albert Hall, adding a frisson of danger as the dancers perform throughout the auditorium amid stage designs by the Tony award-winner Lez Brotherston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tlcj7_0g93674E00
Zizi Strallen as Lana

Featuring an expanded company of 65 dancers and musicians, a live orchestra and epic new designs, this will be the first time New Adventures performs a full production at this historic and world-renowned venue. The event is one of the highlights of the Royal Albert Hall’s 150th anniversary celebrations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6Rbm_0g93674E00
Above, Andrew Monaghan. Right, the show is a steamy, pulp-fiction take on the opera Carmen and was a hit when first performed in 2000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OWaFw_0g93674E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379qPM_0g93674E00

The title role of Luca, the Car Man is played by Will Bozier and Richard Winsor. Bozier, playing Luca for the first time, was last seen as the Swan/Stranger in Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake in 2018-20 and also stars in the recent film version. Most recently, he has been featured in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TUeoR_0g93674E00
Paris Fitzpatrick, in white T-shirt, as Angelo and Will Bozier as Luca

Richard Winsor, also a former lead Swan, has a history with The Car Man that goes back to his debut with New Adventures in 2001. He has played several roles in the production (including Angelo) and now returns in his debut as Luca. As well as playing a host of leading roles with New Adventures, he was most recently seen as Tony Manero at the Peacock theatre in Saturday Night Fever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xy2xj_0g93674E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5vDM_0g93674E00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgJTh_0g93674E00
Top, props recreate the feel of a small town in 1950s America. Above, a set change during an interval

The role of Lana is danced by Ashley Shaw and Zizi Strallen. Shaw has been a principal performer with New Adventures since 2009, playing most of the leading roles in the repertory. She won a National Dance award for her acclaimed portrayal of Victoria Page in New Adventures’ The Red Shoes in 2018.

Strallen won a National Dance award for playing Lana in 2016. She is currently starring in the title role of Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward theatre.

The role of Angelo will be shared by Paris Fitzpatrick and Dominic North. Fitzpatrick was most recently seen in Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell and also created the role of Romeo in New Adventures’ hit production of Romeo and Juliet in 2019. This will be his debut as Angelo. North, one of New Adventures’ most popular dancers for close to 20 years, will return to the role of Angelo, who he also plays in the most recent film production. He was most recently seen as Fritz in the hit production of Nutcracker!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7t9J_0g93674E00
Will Bozier as Luca and Zizi Strallen as Lana

Rita, Lana’s older sister, is performed by Kayla Collymore and Kate Lyons. Collymore is making her principal debut. She featured in New Adventures’ world tour of Swan Lake and can currently be seen in a variety of roles in New Adventures’ Nutcracker!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oMfjq_0g93674E00
Left, Ashley Shaw (Lana), Kate Lyons (Rita) and Dominic North (Angelo), far right, take notes from Matthew Bourne. Right, Bourne and the associate artistic director, Etta Murfitt

Kate Lyons returns as Rita, having played her to great acclaim in the recent film version. Lyons joined New Adventures in 2010 for Cinderella and has featured in most of the company’s repertory since that time, most recently in The Midnight Bell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1M7g_0g93674E00
Dominic North as Angelo, centre, in white top

The role of Dino, Lana’s violent husband, will be played by Alan Vincent, who is returning to the show in which he created the title role of Luca, the Car Man at its premiere in 2000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IEehL_0g93674E00
Stephanie Billers as Delores and Gabrielle De Souza as Giulietta

In a stellar career with New Adventures he has played leading roles in pieces as diverse as Play Without Words, Nutcracker! and Swan Lake.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber clarifies ‘costly mistake’ remark did not refer to Cinderella musical

Andrew Lloyd Webber has clarified his earlier remarks in which he was thought to have called his Cinderella production a “costly mistake”.On Sunday evening (12 June), the West End production took its last bow at Gillian Lynne Theatre in London. While the show’s composer was not in attendance, a letter Webber penned was read aloud in his absence, resulting in jeers from the audience.Now, in a new Instagram story posted on Monday (13 June), Webber has addressed criticism over his comments, insisting that he was not referencing the production itself.“I am devastated to have been reported to have said...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Matthew Bourne
Person
Richard Winsor
Person
Ashley Shaw
Person
Zizi Strallen
Person
Gillian Lynne
Deadline

‘Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical’ Teaser: First Look At Matthew Warchus’ Netflix Holiday Release

Click here to read the full article. Netflix released a first-look teaser for its upcoming holiday season special Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, with Alisha Weir as the title character, a little girl with an extraordinarily vivid imagination. The film adaptation, written by Dennis Kelly, adapted from the Tony and Olivier award-winning Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of the stage’s Matilda The Musical, also stars Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull), and Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough and Sindhu Vee. The Netflix adaptation promises a new take on the stage musical. The synopsis: Matilda Wormwood (Weir) is a little girl with big curiosity, a...
NFL
Variety

How ‘Music Man’ Choreographer Helped Hugh Jackman Perfect His Moves for Broadway Revival

Click here to read the full article. Not even the pandemic was going to stop “Music Man” Tony Award nominee Hugh Jackman from mastering the tap and dance routine for the show’s Broadway revival. Jackman kept training with choreographer Warren Carlyle as the health crisis delayed the musical’s opening from fall 2020 to May 2021 to its eventual bow in February. Carlyle, who first worked with the star on the 1998 stage production of “Oklahoma!,” received a Tony nomination for his “Music Man” choreography, which took three years to fine-tune. In a musical filled with show-stopping moments, one standout is “76 Trombones.”...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#Essay#Royal Albert Hall#Bizet S Carmen#The Royal Albert Hall#New Adventures#Rol
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Guardian

The Guardian

317K+
Followers
78K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy