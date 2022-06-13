Driver crashes into rear of Ford Fusion on I-64 East, passenger killed

HAMPTON, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened the city of Hampton.

On June 11, at 5:49 p.m., police were called to investigate the crash on I-64 eastbound, west of Route 278, North King Street.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2014 Ford Fusion was traveling eastbound in the left lane, when the driver slowed to a stop due to traffic congestion on the interstate, according to police.

When at a stop, police said a 2011 Mercedes SUV struck the rear of the Ford at a high speed, pushing into other lanes of traffic.

The driver of the Ford Fusion was taken to the hospital with injuries. The front seat passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Corey Jacob Sargent, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Mercedes, 45-year-old Charlie Parker, Jr., of Newport News, was uninjured.

Notification has been made to next of kin and all charges are pending and under review by the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, according to VSP.

