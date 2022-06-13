ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Strong storms tonight?

By TOM DIVECCHIO, Craig Flint
 2 days ago
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — High pressure gives us nice weather on Monday. Warm front will come out of the Midwest tonight, setting off some strong showers and storms.

The strongest storms will fall along and west of a line from Youngstown to Cleveland. However, some strong storms may slide into our region late tonight into the early morning hours Tuesday.

Stay up to date on any watches, warnings, and statements on our web site, www.yourerie.com/weather.

