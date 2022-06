Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. A former SNL cast member who’s dabbled in acting in addition to comedy over the years, Chris Rock, aka the comedian who famously made Will Smith lose his shit at the Oscars, comes to Connor Palace for performances that take place at 8:30 tonight and tomorrow night. Note that the events will be a phone-free experience, and phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the events. Consult the venue's website for more info.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO