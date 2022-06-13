ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, MO

Knob Noster Man Arrested In Caldwell County

By Tom Tingerthal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Knob Noster man was arrested Sunday morning in Caldwell County. State Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jesse W...

Four Arrested By Missouri Highway Patrol

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers on Tuesday. A Salisbury man, 37-year-old Christopher C Clark was arrested at about 8:00 pm in Monroe County for alleged failure to stop, resting or interfering with an arrest, peace disturbance, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Monroe County Jail.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
Knob Noster Man Arrested on Numerous Driving Violations

A Knob Noster, Missouri man was jailed early Sunday in Caldwell County on numerous driving violations, including one that was felony level. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Knob Noster resident Jesse W. Tackett was arrested at 2:09 A.M. Sunday on charges of felony operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a license – a third or subsequent offense, a parole violation warrant for failing to appear on a traffic violation, a Lafayette COunty warrant for failing to appear for a traffic offenses, and was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign.
KNOB NOSTER, MO
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A 31-year-old Marshall man is facing felony charges after a reported traffic crash on May 30. A Saline County Sheriff’s report says deputies responded to a rural Marshall address regarding a motor vehicle accident with the driver and passengers attempting to flee the scene. Upon arrival, numerous family members were on the scene, with no person claiming to be an occupant of the vehicle. An investigation revealed the driver had injuries consistent with blood located in the driver’s seat area. Two infants and two juveniles were identified as being passengers in the vehicle. The juveniles were transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall and then to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City for treatment of their injuries.
MARSHALL, MO
BOONVILLE RESIDENTS CHARGED AFTER EXECUTION OF SEARCH WARRANT

Two Boonville residents have been arrested and charged with felonies after authorities executed a search warrant in Cooper County on Monday, June 13. According to a release from Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class, members of the Cooper County Sheriff’s Office and East Central Drug Task Force executed the search warrant at a residence in the 12000 block on Highway 5 after information was obtained of a child being exposed to narcotics. During the investigation, authorities say narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms and items used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine were seized.
BOONVILLE, MO
Excelsior Springs Man Jailed On Warrants

An Excelsior Springs man was arrested Sunday evening in Jackson County on a pair of outstanding warrants. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Excelsior Sprigs resident Leroy E. Faulkner at 8:21 P.M. Sunday on a felony warrant from the Board of Probation and Parole and a misdemeanor warrant out of Caldwell County for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
19-year-old charged in connection with threat that closed multiple schools, including in Blue Springs

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a threat that was made Tuesday, which closed schools in Blue Springs and other parts Jackson County. According to the charging document provided by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 19-year-old Treshawn M. Hardridge has been charged with first-degree making a terrorist threat. It is a class D felony.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One-hundred-thirteen calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include…. 2:12 am, Officers out in the 400 block of Jackson Street on a peace disturbance. yelling at neighbors. Officers made contact and a report was made. 5:29 am, Complaint of intoxicated subject in the...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Recent Livingston County Bookings

Several bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department since Thursday. 49-year-old Jeremy Lee Batson was booked on an alleged probation violation on 2 counts of domestic assault. He is held without bond. June 10th. 58-year-old Todd Michael Buss was arrested on...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Spickard man arrested Monday on parole violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Spickard man on June 13th on a technical parole violation. Twenty-three-year-old Trace Harvey’s alleged parole violation involved residency by refusing to return, employment, drugs by actively using alcohol and drugs, and reporting and directives by entering areas directed not to be.
SPICKARD, MO
St. Joseph Woman Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

A St Joseph woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant Saturday in Buchanan County. At 4:45 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Tatum L. Barksdale on an outstanding St Joseph Police Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant. She was also cited for speeding. Barksdale was booked into the...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
COURT APPROVES MOTION FOR CHANGE OF VENUE FOR MURDER SUSPECT

Two persons charged with multiple felonies after a 47-year-old Warrensburg man was found dead of gunshot wounds on April 17 had court proceedings this week. According to Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman, deputies responded to a rural Warrensburg address where deputies discovered Clifford Heffele deceased from multiple gunshot wounds. A second Victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a single gunshot wound.
WARRENSBURG, MO
AREA AUTHORITIES SEEKING HELP FROM PUBLIC IN LOCATING MAN WITH ACTIVE WARRANT

An area law-enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating a man with an active warrant. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 28-year-old Robert K. J. Miller is wanted for failure to appear for domestic assault in the second degree, possession of marijuana, and displaying plates of another vehicle. Miller is described at white and about six-feet-tall and 180 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
Four Injured in Henry County Crash

Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2021 Kia, driven by 58-year-old Dorreen M. Gibbons of Clinton, failed to stop at a stop sign at Missouri 7 and Route U at 7:52 a.m., and pulled into the path of an eastbound 2012 Ford, driven by 52-year-old Danna L. Leimkuehler of Clinton.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
King City teenager injured in crash on Highway 169

The Highway Patrol reports a King City teen sustained moderate injuries as the result of the car he drove striking a pickup truck near Stanberry on Wednesday afternoon, June 15th. Emergency medical services took the 16-year-old boy to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. No injuries were reported for the...
KING CITY, MO
Six men arrested in Clay County child enticement sting

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Six men have been arrested in Clay County following a child crimes sting between the Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security. On Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of six men for child sexual exploitation as part of Homeland Security’s Operation Blue Ghost.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Police Report For Monday

Ninety-two calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 7:34 am, Officer performed extra patrol duties in the downtown area checking alleyways and businesses. 10:57 am, Company in Nebraska calling for assistance in locating a possible stolen vehicle in Chillicothe. The vehicle had...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Clay County man charged with threatening to kill city judge, his ‘whole family’

A 36-year-old man is charged with threatening to kill a Gladstone City Judge and his entire family following an arraignment on Monday. Salvatore Forte, whose last listed address was in Kansas City, was charged on Tuesday with a single count of tampering with a court officer, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison under Missouri law. He is currently being held in Clay County Jail on $50,000 bond.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
MURDER SUSPECT DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT

Charged with murder and other felonies, a 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings nearly three years ago in Saline County has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims died,...
SALINE COUNTY, MO

