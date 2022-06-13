ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Pulse survivors, mourners mark 6 years since massacre

By WFTV staff
WALA-TV FOX10
 2 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFTV) - It's not a landmark year, but that's what many said is making it more meaningful. The crowd was smaller, only a few thousand, but the message rang just as loud. Loved ones of those 49 people - Black, white, Latino, gay and straight...

mynews13.com

Haitian Consulate Comments on missing Special Olympics athletes

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Haitian consulate offered their perspective Monday for the first time since seven of their Special Olympics delegates went missing. Six disappeared last week, and the seventh was last seen at Disney this Saturday. Herwill Gaspar, the Consul of the Consulate of Haiti in Orlando, says...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Missing Florida couple in their 80s found dead in Brevard County ditch; deaths believed to be accidental

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - Authorities in Brevard County are investigating after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a ditch in the Rockledge area. Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office discovered the couple, both in their 80s, in the Fiske Lake Estate neighborhood off of Fiske Blvd. around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. This is located behind the Hope United Church of Christ.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

7th Haitian delegate missing in Florida, deputies say

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A week after six members of Haiti's delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games were reported missing, deputies are now looking for a seventh delegate. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, was last seen at about 4:30 p.m....
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

4 dead, including a child, in Florida murder-suicide

CASSELBERRY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four people are dead, including a child, after a murder-suicide in Casselberry. WKMG-TV reports police, along with Seminole County deputies, said they were called to an apartment at 2333 Coawood Court around 7:15 a.m. after a man called 911 saying he had been shot. Four...
Buddy Dyer
WESH

Bodies of elderly couple found in ditch in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — According to Brevard County sheriff’s deputies, a couple in their 80s was found dead in a ditch in Rockledge Wednesday. The couple was reported missing around 3 p.m. after they were last seen alive at 11 a.m. the same day. The Brevard County sheriff’s office...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
click orlando

Elderly couple found dead in ditch near Rockledge, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are investigating the deaths of an elderly couple found in a ditch in unincorporated Rockledge Wednesday afternoon, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said the couple, both in their 80s and suffering from illnesses related to their old age, were reported...
ROCKLEDGE, FL
WESH

Video shows woman go on racist rant toward Asian-American staff at Orlando restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — The staff at King Cajun Crawfish in Orlando say a female customer directed racial slurs at the manager after being denied a refund for a meal on Monday. On a cellphone video recorded by manager Kristen Nguyen, you hear the female customer say, "You're a Chinese [expletive]. You want me to spell it for you? You're a Chinese [expletive]. That's what you are."
ORLANDO, FL
truecrimedaily

Murder trial begins for Florida woman accused of killing her stepdad-turned-husband

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old woman is standing trial 3 1/2 years after she allegedly stabbed her former stepfather, who later became her husband. Orange County Court records show jury selection for Danielle Redlick’s trial began June 6 and opening statements on June 9. She has been charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence for the death of 65-year-old Michael Redlick.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
vigourtimes.com

Want to Get (and Stay) Married? Here’s Where to Go

– — Maybe there actually is something to getting married in front of Cinderella Castle. Orlando, Fla., where the “happiest place on Earth” (Disney World) is located, is just one of the entries making up the top 10 inLawnStarter’s ranking of the best US cities to get (and stay) married. The site looked at 190 of the nation’s largest cities, using nine metrics in four main categories: marriage stability (which includes separation and divorce rates), marriage potential (e.g., the young population rate of “never marrieds”), marriage intervention via therapists, and wedding-friendliness (read: wedding venues and how easy it is to have an outdoor wedding). Read on to see what cities round out the top 10:
ORLANDO, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Orlando man arrested in connection with Days Inn homicide in July 2020

Jahreem Terrence Iles, 31, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Kurry Jackson on July 13, 2020, at the Days Inn on SW 13th Street. The investigation found that Iles drove Tyron Miller from Orlando to Gainesville that evening for the purpose of buying drugs from Jackson, but when they arrived, Miller allegedly tried to rob Jackson, and Jackson was shot.
ORLANDO, FL

