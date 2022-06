The Colorado Avalanche protected home ice of the Stanley Cup Finals in Game 1, defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in overtime. In a game that saw Colorado jump out to an early lead, only to blow the lead, Andre Burakovsky came to the rescue in overtime. He took a cross-ice feed from Valeri Nichushkin to beat Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy on a one-timer. The goal sent the crowd into a frenzy as Colorado took a 1-0 series lead.

DENVER, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO