Bail denied for man charged in River North shooting that left woman, 20, paralyzed

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged after carjacking an elderly woman in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood and assaulting another woman in Fuller Park Tuesday. Contrell English, 21, is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one misdemeanor count of battery. Police said English was described as the offender who around 8:50 a.m., carjacked a 77-year-old woman in the 4200 block of South Princeton Avenue in Fuller Park. The victim told police she was exiting out of her parked Hyundai Santa Fe when the offender pushed his way into the vehicle. He then took the keys from her hand and fled southbound on Shields. Several hours later, the offender battered a 56-year-old woman in the 1800 block of West Cermak in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood, police said. The woman said the offender grabbed her and started to drag her down the street. She was able to escape and call police. English was taken into custody around 12:23 p.m. on the 2200 block of West 21st Place Tuesday. He is due in bond court Wednesday. No further information was immediately available.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO