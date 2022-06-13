ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bail denied for man charged in River North shooting that left woman, 20, paralyzed

By Sun-Times Media Wire
ABC7 Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- Bail was denied for a man charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting a woman while she was sitting in a vehicle last month in River North. Ojani Cruz, 19, was arrested Friday after he was identified as the person alleged to have shot and...

