Peaceful, bucolic Berkshire County was not always so. The following are extracts from old, old papers, whereby a fort is built, the need for it explained, and violence ensues. The site of the memorable Fort Massachusetts was at the extreme north end of the town of Adams. It was built in 1741 “in a narrow part of the valley leading toward Williamstown.” It was a part of the line of defense erected to protect the northern and western settlements of New England against hostilities during the French and Indian War.

