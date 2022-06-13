Johnny Depp, Kate Moss Have Allegedly Been Talking Nonstop Since The Model Testified In His Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss have allegedly been talking to each other nonstop.

Speculations are rife that Moss testified in court during Depp’s defamation trial because she still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend.

Johnny Depp Reuters

Now, a source told Star that Moss’s testimony reignited Depp’s feelings for his model ex-girlfriend.

“They had a great time chatting backstage about their plans for the summer, how both their families were doing, and catching up about life in general. ” the source said.