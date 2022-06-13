ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Johnny Depp, Kate Moss Have Allegedly Been Talking Nonstop Since The Model Testified In His Defamation Trial

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 2 days ago

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss have allegedly been talking to each other nonstop.

Speculations are rife that Moss testified in court during Depp’s defamation trial because she still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W4bZN_0g933G2900
Johnny DeppReuters

Now, a source told Star that Moss’s testimony reignited Depp’s feelings for his model ex-girlfriend.

“They had a great time chatting backstage about their plans for the summer, how both their families were doing, and catching up about life in general. ” the source said.

Read Full Story Here

Comments / 23

sylvia Raffone-Inorio
1d ago

You never know sometimes out of bad comes good. She really cared and loved him. Even if they become the beat of friends again that would be great.

Reply
21
Gladys Barona
2d ago

awwww I hope they get back together. they were cute. it's so weird that he married someone that looks very similar to her.

Reply
17
TRUMPSTER2024
1d ago

she's closer in age to him, stricklingly beautiful, and sometimes 2nd time around is the best.

Reply
13
Related
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Breaks Silence On Kate Moss' Testimony Disputing Staircase Incident In Johnny Depp's Defense

Amber Heard has broken her silence on Kate Moss' testimony in Johnny Depp's favor. For those few readers who aren't tuned in to every second of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's $50 million defamation trial against his ex- wife, Moss gave a brief live testimony via video on Wednesday, May 25, to deny Heard's claim that her ex once pushed her down a flight of stairs, a rumor the defendant brought up in trial.Heard, 36, returned to the stand the following day where she was questioned by Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez, who asked during cross-examination: "You didn't expect Ms....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Disney executive asked whether he could be paid ‘one million alpacas’ for Pirates role

Johnny Depp found humour in a question asked during a Disney executive’s testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against ex-wife Amber Heard. In a pre-recorded deposition presented to the court on Thursday (19 May), Tina Newman – who works on the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise – was questioned about Depp’s future in a potential sixth film. “Do you know whether Mr Depp is being considered for a role in Pirates 6?” Heard’s lawyer inquired. To which Newman responded “I don’t know one way or another,” adding that the “decision does not fall within my job responsibilities. It’s...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Kate Moss
Daily Mail

Johnny Depp is grilled over photo showing red mark below his eye a day BEFORE he claims Amber Heard punched him on their honeymoon trip aboard Orient Express: Defamation trial enters its penultimate day

Johnny Depp's defamation trial was shown a photo of the actor with a mark below his eye the day before he claimed Amber Heard punched him on his 2015 honeymoon. Depp was cross examined by Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn Wednesday who asked him about his claims regarding being punched on his honeymoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
DoYouRemember?

Kelly McGillis On Not Being In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ — “I’m Old And I’m Fat”

Kelly McGillis recently opened up on not being recast in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the original ’80s film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise. McGillis played Cruise’s love interest in the original, and many fans have been wondering why exactly she didn’t make a return. It was in an interview with Entertainment Tonight where she revealed she wouldn’t be in the sequel due to her own appearance.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Allegedly Once Locked In Legal Battle Over Frozen Embryos Following Johnny Depp Divorce

As the $50 million defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp continues, witnesses revealed new information about the Aquaman actress' complicated relationship with tech mogul Elon Musk. According to a shocking court statement obtained by Radar, Jennifer Howell, the former boss of Amber's sister, Whitney Henriquez, claimed the ex couple had been involved in legal proceedings due to a disagreement over frozen embryos. Jennifer claimed she previously spent time with Amber's mother, Paige, who talked with her in detail about the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane star's relationship with Elon. "Paige told me that Amber said Elon was...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
OK! Magazine

What Did Johnny Depp Say To Kate Moss After Major Trial Win?

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss' reunion was a walk down memory lane for the former flames — with fans now begging the '90s couple to not leave the past in the past. The Pirates of the Caribbean star and the supermodel's names being brought up in the same sentence 20 years after they dated was sparked by Depp's $50 million defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard. AMBER HEARD BREAKS SILENCE ON KATE MOSS' TESTIMONY DISPUTING STAIRCASE INCIDENT IN JOHNNY DEPP'S DEFENSEAfter the actress mentioned an incident involving Moss during her testimony, Depp's team was able to call upon the model...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation
OK! Magazine

Caught On Tape! The Most Shocking Pieces Of Audio Evidence Played During Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Court Battle: Photos

They have the receipts! As the defamation case Johnny Depp lodged against former wife Amber Heard rages on, the evidence shown in court has been nothing short of shocking. From name calling to allegations of assault, the ex-Hollywood couple have many of their tumultuous times recorded for the world to hear. Depp sued Heard for $50 million for defamation alleging she destroyed his career with false allegations of domestic violence after penning a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a domestic and sexual violence survivor. Heard did not directly name Depp in the article...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Happy In 1st Photo Since Dad’s Trial Began

Lily-Rose Depp stunned in her first photo since dad Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard began. The model was celebrating her 23rd birthday on May 27 in the images, which were both shared to her well-curated Instagram account. Lily-Rose, who Johnny shares with ex Vanessa Paradis, wore a camisole floral tank top adorned with pink lace for the stunning pictures.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Here's What Johnny Depp Will Do After Court Case (And It's Not Star In A Movie)

Actor Johnny Depp might be turning away from movies temporarily after winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Here’s what Depp has planned. What Happened: Depp was awarded $15 million in a defamation lawsuit against Heard last week. Although California state law caps punitive damages at $350,000, which leaves Depp with a $10.35 million award.
MUSIC
Entertainment Times

Entertainment Times

129K+
Followers
10K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The Entertainment Times (ET), based in New York, is a digital entertainment news publication that delivers breaking Hollywood news, movies, TV shows review, and spoilers, music, and celebrity, royals news and gossip, and in-depth entertainment industry coverage, including business and new technology.

 https://www.entertaintimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy