ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Becoming Elizabeth - Episode 1.05 - Necessity Compels Me To Plague You - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEPISODE 105 - Necessity Compels Me To Plague You. Elizabeth, changed by her experiences, is determined to not fall into the same traps she did when last she was at Chelsea, but the return of...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
spoilertv.com

Animal Kingdom - Episode 6.01 - 6.02 - Press Release

Gia visits the Codys with a job opportunity; J schemes finances; Craig struggles with sobriety. J holds a family meeting, on the hunt for a new attorney; Pope refuses to sell his vacant lot.
PETS
spoilertv.com

The Undeclared War - First Look Promotional Photos, Poster + Premiere Date Press Release

PEACOCK ANNOUNCES PREMIERE DATE & FIRST LOOK IMAGES FOR BAFTA WINNER PETER KOSMINSKY'S CYBER THRILLER "THE UNDECLARED WAR" The Six-Part Drama Series from Playground, Stonehenge Films & Universal International Studios is Slated to Drop August 18th on Peacock. QUOTE FROM EXECUTIVE PRODUCER/DIRECTOR/WRITER PETER KOSMINSKY:. "'The Undeclared War has been many...
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Bad Sisters - First Look Promotional Photos + Premiere Date Press Release

Also coming to Apple TV+ this August is “Bad Sisters,” the newest comedy from creator and star Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe,” “Shining Vale”). A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller set in the breathtaking coast of Ireland, “Bad Sisters” will debut globally on Friday, August 19 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through October 14. The new 10-episode series follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. In addition to Horgan, “Bad Sisters” stars Anne-Marie Duff (“Suffragette,” “The Salisbury Poisonings”), Eva Birthistle (“Brooklyn,” “The Last Kingdom”), Sarah Greene (“Frank of Ireland,” “Dublin Murders”) and Eve Hewson (“Behind her Eyes,” “The Luminaries”) as the Garvey sisters. The ensemble cast also includes Claes Bang (“Dracula,” “The Northman”), Brian Gleeson (“Frank of Ireland,” “Peaky Blinders”), Daryl McCormack (“Good Luck to you, Leo Grande,” “Peaky Blinders”), Assaad Bouab (“Call My Agent,” The Pursuit of Love”) and newcomer Saise Quinn (“Monster”).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Plague#French#Somerset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Britain at its best: Once the capital of Saxon rulers, handsome Winchester is brimming with historic treasures... truly a city fit for kings

What, you might think, could possibly connect Norman architecture, a deep-sea diver and a city 20-odd miles from the coast?. The answer is William Walker: a Navy-trained diver who almost single-handedly saved Winchester Cathedral from collapse. In 1905, the stately structure — consecrated in 1093 — was crumbling and sinking...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'The best find since the Mary Rose': Amateur divers discover 'awe-inspiring' wreck of royal warship dubbed 'HMS Calamity' - which sank 28 miles off Great Yarmouth in 1682 with future King James II on board - then keep it SECRET for 15 years

The wreck of a Royal warship that sank 340 years ago carrying the future King James II has been discovered by amateur divers. The discovery of HMS Gloucester off the Norfolk coast has been hailed as the biggest maritime find since the discovery of the Mary Rose in the 1970s.
SCIENCE
spoilertv.com

SpoilerTV Reader Renew/Cancel Prediction POLLS 2022/23 - CW Shows

As you know each year we try to see how good your prediction skills are in determining which shows will be renewed and which ones will be cancelled. You can see how we did last season here. (You got 72% correct). This was up from the previous years prediction rating .
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

The Book That Never Stops Changing

When I was a kid, the axis around which Dublin revolved was a huge Doric column that had stood at the center of the city since 1809. On the top was a statue of the English naval hero Vice Admiral Horatio Lord Nelson. Even to a child, his presence seemed anomalous. It was as if Washington, D.C., were dominated by a giant memorial to King George III.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
spoilertv.com

What We Do In The Shadows - Episode 4.01 - 4.02 - Press Release

The vampires return from their world travels to find their mansion on the verge of collapse, and a freakish new creature in the house. Written by Stefani Robinson & Paul Simms; directed by Yana Gorskaya. --- The Lamp. 402 7/12/2022 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Nandor's search for love is finally successful,...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Tom Swift - Episode 1.04 - ...And The Chocolate Cowboys - Promo + Press Release

TOM GOES WEST – An annoyed Tom (Tian Richards) goes full on dad mode when Lino (guest star Donovin Miller) shocks his friends by stowing away in a side panel on the Swift Jet hoping to join in on the mission to rescue his uncle Barton. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) persuades Tom to let her take the jet to meet up with Congressman Eskol (guest star Ward Horton) in hopes of finding out if Stone Corp. might be planning an attack in Dallas. Lastly, in a surprising twist Tom insists that Isaac (Marquise Vilson) accompany.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Accused - Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce and Karen LeBlanc to Star

Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Warner and LeBlanc star as concerned oncerned and...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Brothers Sun - Michelle Yeoh To Star

Netflix’s The Brothers Sun has found its leads. Michelle Yeoh and Justin Chien will lead the series, which is set in the world of Taipei gangsters, and comes from American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu. Yeoh’s Mama Sun is described as shrewd and observant, having built...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

USD POLL : Do you currently prefer DC or Marvel movies?

Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Ashkara who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy