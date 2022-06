A incident involving a subject evading arrest from Temple Police has both the department and the Texas Rangers examining what caused the suspect to run from police. In a press release from Temple Police, at 7:48 AM on June 15, 2022, officers were called to the 1200 block of Allegiance Bend. The caller reported "a suspicious subject as a black male wearing an orange shirt. Additionally, the caller advised there were teenagers at their residence, and the suspicious subject was in the area of their home."

TEMPLE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO