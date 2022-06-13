We must close the cradle to prison pipeline that is destroying too many youth | PennLive letters

In Tennessee, a proposed law would let public school teachers refuse to call transgender students by the pronouns they use for themselves. At Shawnee State University – a public university in Ohio – a professor got paid US$400,000 to settle a lawsuit that he filed against the school after being disciplined for refusing to refer to a trans woman student as “she” or “her.” In Loudoun County, Virginia, a public school teacher was suspended for objecting to the use of trans students’ pronouns, but the state’s Supreme Court ordered his reinstatement while the case was pending. As in the Shawnee State professor...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO