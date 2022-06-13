ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelensky: 287 children killed in Russian invasions

By Brad Dress
The Hill
 2 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said 287 children have been killed since Russia invaded his country in late February.

Speaking in a video address at the American Jewish Committee Global Forum in New York City, Zelensky, who is Jewish, said he learned 24 children had died while he was recording the address alone.

“The Russian troops have occupied part of our country, and we do not have complete information about what is happening in the occupied areas,” the Ukrainian president said. “But gradually we learn about it. And that’s how the list of killed children became twenty-four points longer at once — these are the children who died because of Russian strikes at Mariupol, now we know about them.”

On June 1, Zelensky reported about 243 children had died, 446 had been wounded and 139 are missing, according to The Associated Press.

The United Nations Children’s Fund has spoken out against the war, reporting that at least 2 million children have been displaced from their homes.

Russia has been accused of bombing civilian shelters and hideouts indiscriminately. Over the spring, they were accused of bombing a maternity hospital in the battered port city of Mariupol and a theater where hundreds of people were hiding out.

Zelensky on Monday named some of the children who lost their lives in the war, including two infants named Maksym and Darya.

“Maksym and Darya did not live even three months,” Zelensky said. “They died with their parents when they were all buried in the basement of an ordinary apartment building on which a Russian aircraft dropped a bomb.”

Russian forces are continuing to assault Ukraine in a concentrated attack in the eastern region of the country.

Zelensky said Ukraine would continue to fight to defend their country and save their children.

“In the name of children killed by the Russian army,” the Ukrainian president said on Monday. “And for the future of millions of children in Ukraine and in various European countries who deserve to live in security and peace. To just live.”

