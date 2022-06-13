Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Magoffin, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 23:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Anderson; Bedford; Benton; Bledsoe; Blount; Bradley; Campbell; Cannon; Carroll; Carter; Cheatham; Chester; Claiborne; Clay; Cocke; Coffee; Crockett; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Decatur; Dickson; Dyer; Fayette; Fentress; Franklin; Gibson; Giles; Grainger; Greene; Grundy; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardeman; Hardin; Hawkins; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Lake; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Loudon; Macon; Madison; Marion; Marshall; Maury; McMinn; McNairy; Meigs; Monroe; Montgomery; Moore; Morgan; Obion; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Polk; Putnam; Rhea; Roane; Robertson; Rutherford; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier; Shelby; Smith; Stewart; Sullivan; Sumner; Tipton; Trousdale; Unicoi; Union; Van Buren; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Weakley; White; Williamson; Wilson The following message is transmitted at the request of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Blount County Sheriff`s Office for Alexis Byrn. Alexis is a 14-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Alexis was last seen in Blount County, TN on June 12, 2022. Alexis may be with Nathaniel Covington. Covington is wanted by the Blount County Sheriff`s Office for Kidnapping. If you have seen Alexis or Nathaniel Covington, please contact the T B I at 1 8 0 0 T B I F I N D or the Blount County Sheriff`s Office at 8 6 5 9 8 3 3 6 2 0 .

