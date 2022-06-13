ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Magoffin, Perry by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Breathitt; Floyd; Knott; Magoffin; Perry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Perry, Knott, Floyd, east central...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cabell, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-13 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-13 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cabell; Wayne The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Boyd County in northeastern Kentucky Southeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Cabell County in central West Virginia North central Wayne County in western West Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Coal Grove, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Huntington, Ashland, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Barboursville, Kenova, Catlettsburg, Ceredo, South Point, Burlington, Aid, Athalia, Scottown and Pea Ridge. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in Kentucky near mile marker 191. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 1 and 20. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Child Abduction Emergency issued for Anderson, Bedford, Benton, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 23:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Anderson; Bedford; Benton; Bledsoe; Blount; Bradley; Campbell; Cannon; Carroll; Carter; Cheatham; Chester; Claiborne; Clay; Cocke; Coffee; Crockett; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Decatur; Dickson; Dyer; Fayette; Fentress; Franklin; Gibson; Giles; Grainger; Greene; Grundy; Hamblen; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardeman; Hardin; Hawkins; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Knox; Lake; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Loudon; Macon; Madison; Marion; Marshall; Maury; McMinn; McNairy; Meigs; Monroe; Montgomery; Moore; Morgan; Obion; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Polk; Putnam; Rhea; Roane; Robertson; Rutherford; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier; Shelby; Smith; Stewart; Sullivan; Sumner; Tipton; Trousdale; Unicoi; Union; Van Buren; Warren; Washington; Wayne; Weakley; White; Williamson; Wilson The following message is transmitted at the request of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Blount County Sheriff`s Office for Alexis Byrn. Alexis is a 14-year-old white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Alexis was last seen in Blount County, TN on June 12, 2022. Alexis may be with Nathaniel Covington. Covington is wanted by the Blount County Sheriff`s Office for Kidnapping. If you have seen Alexis or Nathaniel Covington, please contact the T B I at 1 8 0 0 T B I F I N D or the Blount County Sheriff`s Office at 8 6 5 9 8 3 3 6 2 0 .
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

