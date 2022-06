Outside of the box? White is well beyond the confines of the box, she’s out the door and in the garbage can by the curb along with the wrapping that the box came in! She later added that, “student safety is the division’s main priority.” Really? That’s a bold statement at a time when so many skeletons are falling out of the public education closet as of late. I think someone should suggest to White, that she slow down and take a deep breath and smell what she is shoveling.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO