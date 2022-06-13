ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Opinion | What’s love got to do with it? Everything

By Joey Kennedy
alreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy “daughters” live in San Diego, Calif. They are not literally my daughters. My wife and I call them our “dajas.” It’s a long story, and I won’t tell it all here. But it started after Nicole “adopted” us when she was a scholarship volleyball player at UAB back in...

dailyphew.com

Lost Sea Lion 6km From Home Stops Drivers To Plead For Help

The sea lion population on the California coast has grown significantly, and the authorities in charge of safeguarding the creatures have felt the necessity to shut specific locations to prevent the amiable otarinos from coming into direct contact with people. A bizarre thing occurred recently on a major highway, Route...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Poway man with spray paint ready for taggers

Don’t you believe that if you didn’t advertise this kind of crap that there wouldn’t be so many young men taggers messing up the place (“San Diego graff artists confess,” Cover Stories, June 8)?. Let me tell you something, I carry a can of OD...
SAN DIEGO, CA
streetfoodblog.com

The Greatest Locations to Drink in San Diego

For extra of the very best locations to drink, take a look at our different Metropolis Guides. San Diego would draw guests even when its PR marketing campaign concerned nothing greater than video footage of somebody wildly gesturing on the surroundings. That’s as a result of the town is sort of a postcard sprung to life. The ample sunshine pairs effectively with heat but delicate temperatures. Its waterfront concurrently bustles with exercise and offers serenity, all whereas paying correct homage to its wealthy maritime and army historical past. The town’s culinary scene attracts equal affect from the adjoining Pacific Ocean and its neighbors from Mexico 20 minutes to the south. It’s a metropolis of some 1.4 million residents — Los Angeles is the one California metropolis that’s extra populous — but its unassuming, laid-back nature could trick you into considering it’s a lot smaller.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Here’s The Best Time To See The “Supermoon” In San Diego Tonight

If you are in a clear area, a "Supermoon" should be visible from San Diego County Tuesday night around 8:45 PM. NASA says a supermoon “occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee. The...
KPBS

San Diego Pride prepares for in-person return amid fears of violence

Members of the LGBTQ+ community are celebrating their pride this month with parades and festivals across the country. Some of these celebrations have been disrupted with threats of violence by groups opposing the community. Over the weekend in Idaho, 31 men identified with the white nationalist group Patriot Front were...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Encountering life up close at MOPA.

An extremely powerful exhibition of portrait photography is now on view at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park. Encounter: Photographs by Jed Fielding features numerous street portraits that make you feel the strangers you see have somehow become your friends. Because that’s the very personal way Jed Fielding approaches his subjects.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego to give cash to seniors, others to help with rent

Up to $500 a month in rental relief could soon be available for San Diegans at risk of homelessness. The San Diego City Council voted Monday to include the Housing Stability Fund in the city’s $5 billion fiscal year 2023 budget. The pilot project has enough money to cover...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Skateboarding Star Who Raped, Killed Woman in Carlsbad in 1991 Wins Parole Approval

Former professional skateboarder Mark "Gator" Rogowski, who was convicted of raping and murdering a woman in Carlsbad more than 30 years ago, has been granted parole. On March 10, 1992, Rogowski was sentenced to 31 years to life behind bars for the 1991 killing of 22-year-old Jessica Bergsten, who was struck over the head with a metal steering wheel lock, raped and suffocated.
NBC San Diego

Hell's Kitchen Coming to San Diego County This Summer

The reality TV show-inspired restaurant Hell’s Kitchen is coming to San Diego. World-famous chef, and recent TikTok star, Gordon Ramsay, is opening his third U.S. location in the Harrah’s Resort on the Rincon Indian Reservation, just outside of Escondido. The future location will join current Hell’s Kitchens locations...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
actionnews5.com

WATCH: Dog rescued from gorilla enclosure at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – Two animals ran free at a California zoo over the weekend, but they don’t actually live in the zoo. According to zoo officials, two dogs got loose inside the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sunday. One of the dogs jumped into the facility’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA

