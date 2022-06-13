ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Pfizer vaccine effective in children under 5, the FDA says

By Sharon LaFraniere, New York Times Service
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

This week will bring recommendations from outside experts on how the agency should rule on vaccines for the nation's youngest children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lWCnK_0g92tWav00
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a child in Oklahoma in November 2021. Nick Oxford/Bloomberg

The Food and Drug Administration said Sunday that three doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine appeared to be effective in preventing COVID illness in children under 5, judging by the level of virus-blocking antibodies the shots induced.

The agency’s evaluation was posted online ahead of Wednesday’s meeting of outside vaccine experts, summoned to recommend how the FDA should rule on applications from both Pfizer and Moderna on vaccinating the nation’s youngest children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rREQ_0g92tWav00

Some public health experts are expecting the FDA to authorize both Moderna’s and Pfizer’s vaccines, offering parents a choice between the two. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must also weigh in with its recommendations after the FDA acts. Roughly 18 million children younger than age 5 are the only Americans who are not yet eligible for shots.

In a staff analysis, the FDA said the data submitted by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, suggests that three doses are more effective than two. But the agency said it was hard to draw definitive conclusions because there were so few cases of COVID among the 1,415 children who received three doses of the vaccine during the clinical trial.

Pfizer has said only eight children in the placebo group and two in the vaccinated group fell ill. The trial protocol said 21 cases were required to render a judgment on efficacy.

So far, the FDA appears to view both Pfizer’s and Moderna’s requests for pediatric vaccines favorably. Parents are so eager to have a coronavirus vaccine for their youngest children that some have said they would accept even low rates of effectiveness, as long as the vaccines were safe.

In its analysis of Pfizer’s data, the agency said that rates of hospitalization and death due to COVID among children under age 5 were higher than among those ages 5 to 17, “underscoring the benefit of an effective COVID- 19 vaccine in this age group.”

The agency also noted that among children ages 5 or older, who are already eligible for Pfizer’s vaccine, the shots have helped prevent hospitalization and other serious outcomes, including during the current year, when the highly contagious omicron variant and its rapidly evolving subvariants became the dominant forms of the virus.

“Given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and likelihood of continued SARS-CoV-2 transmission during the ensuing months, deployment of the vaccine for use among children 6 months through 4 years of age will likely have a beneficial effect on COVID-19-associated morbidity and mortality in this age group,” the FDA said. The agency identified minimal side effects.

On Friday, the FDA said Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for children under age 6 was also effective in preventing symptomatic infection without causing worrisome side effects. The two vaccines are based on the same type of technology, but the dosage and regimens differ. Moderna is proposing two doses at one-quarter the strength of adult doses. Pfizer is proposing three doses at one-tenth the strength of adult shots.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

FDA recommends Moderna and Pfizer covid vaccines for children between six months to five years old despite experts saying they are LEAST at risk from the virus

Covid vaccines for the youngest Americans could be rolled out in a matter of days after the Food and Drug Administration recommended approving both the Moderna and Pfizer shots, despite some experts warning that they are not needed for children under the age of five. On Wednesday, members of the...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

FDA advisers endorse 1st COVID-19 shots for kids under 5

The first COVID-19 shots for U.S. infants, toddlers and preschoolers moved a step closer Wednesday. The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisers gave a thumbs-up to vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer for the littlest kids. The outside experts voted unanimously that the benefits of the shots outweigh any risks...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Trial#Americans#German#Biontech
Ars Technica

Moderna, Pfizer vaccines for under 5s overwhelmingly endorsed by FDA advisors

A committee of experts advising the Food and Drug Administration voiced unanimous support Wednesday for the authorization of two COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 5. If the FDA authorizes the vaccines, it will mark the first time during the more than two-year pandemic that vaccines against COVID-19 will be available for this age group—the last group yet to be eligible for vaccination.
INDUSTRY
Kansas Reflector

FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5

WASHINGTON — Parents of children under 5 are one step closer to vaccinating their young kids against COVID-19 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine panel recommended emergency use authorizations of two COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday. The 21-person Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend the FDA approve emergency use […] The post FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PUBLIC HEALTH
PBS NewsHour

FDA advisers back Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for older children

NEW YORK (AP) — A government advisory panel Tuesday endorsed a second brand of COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children and teens. The Food and Drug Administration’s outside experts voted unanimously that Moderna’s vaccine is safe and effective enough to give kids ages 6 to 17. If the FDA agrees, it would become the second option for those children, joining Pfizer’s vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

FDA moves closer to readying Covid-19 vaccines for babies, toddlers

Presented by The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP) — FDA is poised to green-light Covid-19 vaccines for babies and toddlers. Will regulators endorse Moderna’s vaccines for older kids, too?. — The Senate HELP Committee is set to mark up its FDA user fee reauthorization package today. — FDA...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston

Fauci tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

You should still test for travel, health experts say

The United States lifted the order requiring travelers to test negative before entering the country this weekend. The United States has lifted the order requiring travelers to show a negative test result or proof of recovery from COVID-19 before entering the country. The change went into effect Sunday. The news...
TRAVEL
Ohio Capital Journal

Deaths among working-age Ohioans jump over last 15 years, report says

Working-age Ohioans — between 15 and 64 years old — are dying at a 51% higher rate than they were 15 years ago, according to analysis released this month. In a bleak sign, most leading causes of death are increasing, rather than decreasing among the age group. For instance, unintentional injuries like fatal overdoses and […] The post Deaths among working-age Ohioans jump over last 15 years, report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
contagionlive.com

FDA VRBPAC Votes to Recommend Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Children and Adolescents 6 Years Through 17 Years

The committee voted twice splitting the questions into younger children (6-11 years) and adolescent (12-17 years) cohorts due to different vaccine dosing amounts. The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) panel voted to recommend amending the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine, mRNA-1273, (Spikevax) to include the administration of the primary series to children and adolescents 6 years through 17 years of age.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy