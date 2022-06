Knowles-Lawson on her new campaign with ViiV Healthcare and what Juneteenth means to her as a Galveston native. We need to talk more about HIV prevention. For years, Black women in the U.S. have been diagnosed with HIV at disproportionately higher rates when compared to white and Hispanic/Latina women, and account for six in 10 new HIV infections among women.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO