Miami, FL

Miami football recruitment for 5-Star WR Jalen Brown heating up

By Alan Rubenstein
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recruitment of Five-Star wide receiver Jalen Brown has recently become more competitive for the Miami football program. Miami has the only two crystal balls from 247 Sports projecting which program will receive a commitment from Brown. LSU, Georgia and Miami lead for Brown in the On3.Com projections. Brown...

Tampa Bay Times

Florida Gators, FSU football, Miami are no longer top-10 programs

The Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes have all fallen out of college football’s ruling class, according to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel. Mandel has been dividing major programs into tiers every five years, starting in 2007. The subjective tiers are based on on-field performance and which brands “carry the most national cachet.” And Florida’s Big Three no longer rank at the top.
