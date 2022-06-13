ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

City of Ithaca getting sued by family of Cornell student

whcuradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The family of a Cornell student who fell to his death last...

whcuradio.com

Comments / 3

Prince
2d ago

wait. this definitely needs more information. the top part of Ithaca falls is closed off for a reason. it's not safe and there's a risk of lead contamination. there are signs. that being said if he knew he shouldn't be in a specific spot why was he still there anyways? you want blame the city for someones own negligence. only people with money would place blame like that. cause the top part of the Ithaca falls been locked off for some years now

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Mask advisory suspension driven by data, medical director says

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The mask advisory in Tompkins County is no more. On Friday, the advisory was suspended. Medical Director Dr. William Klepack says the decision was data-driven. He spoke today on Ithaca’s Morning News. At-home tests are not included in the results. FULL INTERVIEW: Dr. William...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Sustainable Finger Lakes hosts upcoming harmful algal bloom webinar

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An information session on harmful algal blooms. Sustainable Finger Lakes (formerly Sustainable Tompkins) will host their final webinar for the Spring Finger Lakes Forecast series on Wednesday, June 29th from 12:00 noon to 1:15 p.m. on Zoom. The panel will discuss how land use contributes...
ENVIRONMENT
whcuradio.com

Update: Body of missing SUNY Cortland professor found

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The search for a missing SUNY Cortland professor is over. after his body was discovered. Deputies received a tip that Doctor Muteb Alqahtani was spotted around Route 281 in Cortlandville yesterday morning. A search of the wooded area was conducted, and the 40-year-old’s body was...
CORTLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, Rochester radio DJ ‘Mayor’ Pete Kennedy out after iHeartMedia layoffs

A radio DJ heard at multiple stations in Upstate New York is gone from the airwaves after the latest round of iHeartMedia layoffs. Radio Insight reports the broadcasting giant started cutting positions nationwide last week due to revenue projections trending downward for the rest of the year. Job dismissals include programming, on-air and digital staff, including “The Mayor” Pete Kennedy.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County announces reopening of Lowman Crossover Bridge

ASHLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County has announced that the Lowman Crossover Bridge will reopen tomorrow, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The bridge closed in late April 2021 and has seen multiple reopening delays that stemmed from supply chain issues. The Chemung County Executive’s office says that the restoration of the superstructure has “essentially resulted in […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD arrest man who refused to leave Ithaca building

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are looking for witnesses after a man reportedly refused to leave a building on West State Street. Police describe Noe Escobar as irate when officers approached him around 2:45 Monday afternoon. They say he was threatening staff and acting disorderly toward officers. Escobar eventually left the building, but police say he became more aggressive outside by pushing and shoving officers on scene.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Over a dozen firefighters complete Cortland County training

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Help is arriving for Cortland County fire services. 16 people recently graduated the spring fire training series. Deputy Fire Coordinator Kevin Whitney tells WHCU it’s a rigorous program. He says the training takes more than 100 hours to complete. The grads are joining departments...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ithaca Falls#Cornell#The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice

Alleged Godfrey killer’s records show glimpse into criminal history, but only few details of murder emerge

ITHACA, N.Y.—The circumstances around Alan Godfrey’s killing are still frustratingly murky a year after his death, as the trial of his alleged murderer, William Marshall, inches closer to its tentatively scheduled start date in late summer. Law enforcement officials have been tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding the killing...
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested on harassment and weapons charges in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two people were arrested in Ithaca earlier this week on charges of harassment and attempted assault, according to the Ithaca Police Department. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on June 13, 2022, officers responded to a complaint involving a weapon assault on the 300 block of Elmira Road. While at the scene, police say […]
Cornell Daily Sun

Cornell Begins 2-Mile Drilling Project on Borehole Observatory

Starting the week of June 13, Cornell University will begin drilling on the Cornell University Borehole Observatory, located near Palm Road in Ithaca on University-owned property. CUBO is designed to reach a depth of approximately 10,000 feet, or 1.89 miles. It is intended to help researchers understand the geologic conditions...
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
whcuradio.com

Ithaca College names dean for new school

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca College naming a dean for a new school. In January, IC announced that the School of Music and the Department of Theatre Arts would merge as the new School of Music, Theatre, and Dance on July 1st. Anne Hogan has been named the inaugural...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca College announces move-in dates for Fall semester

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Looking ahead to next school year. Ithaca College has announced move-in dates for next semester. Student athletes arrive August 14. First-year students hit campus August 16. Upperclassmen arrive later that week. The college says friends and family members can help with the move-in process –...
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Food stamp recipients rise in Tioga County

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — More people in Tioga County are receiving food stamps. The average monthly number of stamp recipients was 4,750 last year. That’s about a hundred more than 2020. The county also saw more people on Medicaid last year.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Lansing residents left unsure about potential Dandy

At the corner of Route 34 and Route 34B in Lansing sits a 4.7-acre plot of land that is currently not being used for development. On one corner sits the Rogue’s Harbor Inn, which opened in 1830, and the other corner could soon be the home of a gas station.
LANSING, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY attorney general shuts down Syracuse landlord over lead poisoning violations

A Syracuse landlord and his property company are now barred from owning or manging rental properties in the state. The New York attorney's general office announced Monday they settled their lawsuit with John Kiggins and his company, Endzone properities. First filed in October of last year, an investigation showed that...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Opinions vary on proposed budget hike in Cortland County

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Disagreements over a proposed budget hike in Cortland County. The Business Development Corporation wants to boost its budget by eight percent next year, to offset inflation costs. County Administrator Rob Corpora says the increase is normal. Legislator Beau Harbin calls it a “huge increase.”
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy